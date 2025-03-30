Watch: New Nationals Slugger Slams First Home Run Since Joining Team
The Washington Nationals needed power in their lineup, and they tried to address that this offseason.
The Nationals signed Paul DeJong during spring training to help them at third base. They signed Amed Rosario to help them as a utility player. They also expect growth from their young stars like James Wood, CJ Abrams, Keibert Ruiz and Dylan Crews.
But, Washington hopes the biggest jolt of power they’ll receive is from first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. The Nationals acquired him from the Texas Rangers in December in a trade in which they sent the Rangers reliever Robert Garcia.
After a relatively quiet opener on Thursday, in which Lowe went 1-for-4, the left-hander slammed his first home run of the season in a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Lowe had a great game, going 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored.
After two games he’s slashed .333/.333/.667. He hasn’t drawn a walk yet, but he’s struck out five times.
He’s one of three Nationals with a home run this season. Ruiz already has two and Rosario has hit one. Of the three, Rosario is the only one that hasn’t played in both games this season for Washington.
Lowe is one of 10 first basemen in Major League history to win a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger and a World Series ring. He played nearly every day for the Rangers and avoided injury, aside from an oblique strain last season that forced him to the injured list for less than a month to start the campaign.
The 29-year-old can hit than 20 home runs in a season. While he slammed 16 home runs in an injury-curtailed 2024, he hit 27 in 2022, which was his Silver Slugger season.
In 2024 he slashed .265/.361/.401/.762 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI. He ended up with one of the best walk-to-strikeout splits of his career, as he drew 71 walks against 125 strikeouts.
In 2023, he helped the Rangers win the World Series for the first time, won his first Gold Glove and he slashed .262/.360/.414/.775 with 17 home runs 65 RBI. In winning the Gold Glove he led the American League in double plays turned by a first baseman (128) and assists (106).
In 2022 he won his first Silver Slugger award as he slashed .302/.358/.492/.851 with 27 home runs and 76 RBI.