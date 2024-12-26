Watch: Washington Nationals Infielder Nathaniel Lowe’s First Press Conference
The Washington Nationals found a solution to its corner infield power problem right before Christmas Day as it dealt reliever Robert Garcia to the Texas Rangers for first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.
He admitted during his introductory press conference that he knew his name was on the market and that when he received a call from Texas president of baseball operations Chris Young right before the trade was announced he knew something was up.
Lowe brings veteran credentials to one of the youngest teams in baseball. He won a World Series ring with Texas in 2023, along with a Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove. In 2022 he batted .300 for the first time in his career, finishing that season with a .302 batting average.
He knows he’s joining a team that is built somewhat similarly to the Rangers team he joined in 2021 by trade — a young team that could be coming into its own but needs veteran leadership to take the next step. Not yet 30 years old, Lowe qualifies as a veteran leader on this team.
Several of the players that the Nationals received in the Juan Soto trade in 2022, along with players drafted and developed by the franchise, are already in the Majors or are preparing to make their debuts.
Among the constellation of young stars are outfielders like James Wood, who came over the Soto trade, and Dylan Crews, Washington's 2023 first-round pick, who made his debut late last season.
The Nationals also have budding young stars in outfielder Jacob Young, shortstop C.J. Abrams and second baseman Luis Garcia Jr., along with catcher Keibert Ruiz.
The expected starting rotation is led by young pitchers like MacKenzie Gore and D.J. Herz.
The Nationals also signed pitcher Michael Soroka to a one-year deal, hoping that the former All-MLB starter in in 2019 can reclaim his former form after a lost season with the Chicago White Sox, preceded by missing two seasons due to an Achilles injury.
The Nationals won 71 games in 2024, marking the second straight season they finished with 71 victories. It also marked Washington's fifth straight losing season since it won the 2019 World Series, which was the first championship in franchise history.
Since that victory, the Nationals have built from within while attempting to shed large pitching contracts with Max Scherzer (trade), Stephen Strasburg (retired) and Patrick Corbin (now a free agent).