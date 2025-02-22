Watch: Washington Nationals Top Prospect Slugs Game-Winning Double
At one point in Saturday’s spring training opener with the Houston Astros, the Washington Nationals had a no-hitter going through five innings.
After Houston broke that up, the Astros tied the game.
In the top of the ninth, with the Nationals as the visiting team at the two teams’ shared facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., they had the bases loaded and a player with no Major League experience at the plate in outfielder Robert Hassell III.
It wasn’t a problem for Hassell, who is considered the No. 12 prospect in the system per Baseball America. He came to the plate against Astros reliever Joey Mancini and put the Nationals in the lead for good with a double to left-center field gap that cleared the bases and put Washington ahead for good, 6-3.
He was the San Diego Padres’ first-round pick in 2020, selected No. 8 overall and receiving a $4.3 million signing bonus. At one time, he was the No. 2 prospect in the Padres’ system.
Hassell was one of several players that Washington received in the Juan Soto trade in 2022. Some of those trade pieces, such as shortstop C.J. Abrams and outfielder James Wood, have already reached the Majors. But his development has been stunted by hand and wrist injuries.
Last year the 23-year-old from Franklin, Tenn, fought through those injuries to get all the way to Triple-A Rochester. He finished with a slash line of .241/.319/.328/.647 with five home runs and 28 RBI. He played for High-A Wilmington and Double-A Harrisburg before getting to Rochester.
With a .125 batting average at Triple-A, he’ll likely need one more year in the minors. But, if he makes progress in Rochester, he could become a candidate for a call-up during the season based on his play or if one of the starting outfielders comes up injured.
The Nationals sent him to the Arizona Fall League, which marked his third trip to the postseason showcase for top prospects.
He helped the Salt River Rafters reach the AFL title game and earned a selection to the Fall Stars game at the end of the AFL season.
His line drive hitting style and defensive makeup played well in Arizona, as he finished with a slash line of .281/.360/.517 with four homers and five steals in 19 games entering the title game.
Hassell has played in 428 minor-league games with a slash line of .260/.350/.385/.735 with 83 doubles, nine triples, 36 home runs and 215 RBI.