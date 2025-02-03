Where Remaining Washington Nationals Free Agents Could Sign Before Spring
The Washington Nationals managed to retain just one of their free agents this offseason, as they signed pitcher Trevor Williams to a two-year deal.
Another free agent, Josh Bell, has Nationals ties, though he hasn’t played in D.C. since 2022.
But there are four Nationals players that were free agents or became free agents at some point during the offseason that are still out there. What are the chances of them returning to Washington? Or signing elsewhere? Here’s a look at the Major League free agents that are left.
Patrick Corbin, SP
One of the members of the 2019 World Series team, Corbin went 6-13 last year and led the National League or the Major Leagues in losses in each of the three seasons before that. Back in 2019, when the Nats won the series, he went 14-7 with a 3.25 ERA.
Chances of returning to Washington: None. The Nats wanted to get out from under his contract and they finally have.
Where to Next: The 35-year-old remains on the market and might remain there for a while, given he’s gone 31-63 the last four seasons. A team looking for an innings-eating fifth starter might take a shot once injuries have started taking a toll during spring training.
Kyle Finnegan, RP
Last year’s closer saved 38 games and went 3-8 with a 3.68 ERA. His second half struggles have been well chronicled, but he saved 156 games for the Nationals in five seasons. Yet, they non-tendered hi in November.
Chances of returning to Washington: None. If Washington had wanted him on a lesser deal, it would have happened by now.
Where to Next: The Chicago Cubs were a desirable location, but they traded for Ryan Pressly. So look for teams without proven closers and can spend $5-7 million on him and you’ll find potential landing spots. There aren’t many. The Texas Rangers would be wise to call him.
Joey Gallo, 1B/DH
He batted .161 with Washington last season, hitting 10 home runs and driving in 27 runs in 76 games. The last time he batted .200 or better in a full season was 2019.
Chances of returning to Washington: None. If Washington had wanted him on a lesser deal, it would have happened by now.
Where to Next: Honestly? What is the market for a 31-year-old dead-pull home run (or nothing) hitter who cannot stay healthy? And, yet, someone will sign him. But it won’t be Washington.
RP Jacob Barnes
Barnes had a serviceable year for the Nats, going 8-3 with a 4.36 ERA in 63 games and 66 innings. He struck out 55 and walked 20.
Chances of returning to Washington: Low.
Where to Next: He’s about to hit age 35, but the right-hander’s biggest problem has been his ERA (4.68 for his career). But he was below that with Washington, so if the Nationals don’t want to bring him in on a spring training deal, someone likely will.