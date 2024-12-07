Why Washington Nationals Signing Sean Manaea Makes Perfect Sense
The Washington Nationals are one team that is looking to spend some money this offseason to move their rebuild forward.
Despite winning only 71 games in 2024, the same amount they won in 2023, the team is heading in the right direction. The youth movement was on full display, as there were a number of talented young players in their lineup.
Left fielder James Wood, right fielder Dylan Crews, All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams and second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. are an excellent core to start with. If they can add an established power hitter, ideally at first or third base, they would really be in business.
But, the lineup isn’t the only area of the team that needs reinforcements.
The Nationals starting rotation could use a boost and there are plenty of options that would be nice fits alongside emerging star MacKenzie Gore, Jake Irvin and strong rookie performers DJ Herz and Mitchell Parker.
One player who makes perfect sense to pursue on the market is Sean Manaea.
He is someone that Washington knows well as he has spent the last three seasons in the National League and this past year with the New York Mets in the National League East. Something was unlocked with his new delivery, as he turned into a bonafide ace for their staff.
In 2024, he tied a career-high with 32 starts and the 3.47 ERA he recorded was the lowest in a full campaign. The 181.2 innings he pitched were also a career-best, while the 184 strikeouts were the second most, as he finished 11th in the Cy Young Award voting.
That is something the Nationals could certainly use as the other starting pitchers in their rotation come into their own. Manaea would provide a much-needed veteran presence, something they are currently lacking with Patrick Corbin and Trevor Williams both hitting free agency.
Turning 33 years old in February, Manaea isn’t going to command as long of a commitment as some of the other pitchers closer to the top of the market. He is projected to sign a four-year, $76 million deal, with an AAV of $19 million.
That would place him in a tie with Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves for No. 22 among starting pitchers in average annual value right now. Washington doesn’t have money worries like some of their competitors who will also vie for Manaea, as they don’t have a single player currently under contract making more than $5 million.
Another motivating factor for the Nationals is that they would be delivering a direct blow to a division rival they are currently looking up at. Officially swiping the talented lefty away from the Mets would create another void for them to fill.