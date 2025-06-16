Wilson Ramos Signs One-Day Deal to Retire with Washington Nationals
Wilson Ramos had a dream of playing in the Majors growing up in Venezuela. That dream came and he brought it full circle on Sunday.
The former Washington Nationals catcher announced his retirement on Sunday wiht a press conference in advance of Sunday's game with the Miami Marlins. He signed a one-day contract to retire with the Nationals.
Ramos played for more than a decade and fought through three ACL injuries. The last, according to MLB Trade Rumors, prompted an attempt at a comeback in 2023 season. But he never made it back to the Majors. The 37-year-old's last MLB season was in 2021 with the Cleveland Guardians.
Ramos spent the majority of his career with the Nationals from 2010-16. He was acquired from Minnesota at the 2010 trade deadline for relief pitcher Matt Capps. He spent the next six-plus seasons serving as the Nationals' backstop.
At the plate with Washington, he slashed .268/.313/.430 with a .743 OPS. He slammed 83 home runs and 283 RBI. Those were career-highs for the seven franchises he played for.
In Washington he became known as "The Buffalo," a nickname given to him by Ian Desmond. He called Ramos that because the catcher was always ready to play.
With Washington he finished fourth in National League rookie of the year voting in 2011 and was named an All-Star in 2016.
For his career he was a two-time All-Star and won the National League Silver Slugger for catcher in 2016. It was his best offensive season in D.C. as he batted .307 and slammed a career-high 22 home runs. It was also his last season with the Nationals. He tore his ACL near the end of that season and played for five other teams after that.
Even with the injuries Ramos finished his career with a slash line of .271/.318/.432 and 136 home runs. After leaving Washington, he played for the Tampa Bay Rays, the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Mets, the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland.
