Blake Butera Set to Change the Role of This Nationals Player

The Washington Nationals have not been shy when it comes to making aggressive roster decisions.

That began back in spring training, as the likes of top catching prospect Harry Ford, former second overall pick Dylan Crews and left-handers Mitchell Parker and Andrew Alvarez were optioned to Triple-A Rochester ahead of the season. That mentality has continued in the early stages of the year, as multiple shuffles have been made to address their pitching staff. But they really surprised a lot of people when they decided to send starting third baseman Brady House down to the minors.

Washington cut House's playing time before they optioned him. They were using different players at the hot corner during that span, but now it seems like manager Blake Butera has landed on using Curtis Mead at that spot when they are facing lefties on the mound.

Nationals Will Start Using Curtis Mead at Third Base More Often

Washington Nationals infielder Curtis Mead | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

When Mead was acquired from the Chicago White Sox on March 28, it wasn't clear what role he would have with the organization. But when they called him up to The Show two days later, they made it clear that the former top prospect was going to be primarily used at first base when left-handed pitchers were scheduled to start.

However, Mead has the ability to play all over the infield. And with House getting sent down to Triple-A, Butera is ready to use Mead at third base in what he approximates to be "85 percent" of the time, according to Jessica Camerato of MLB.com.

"Against left-handed starters, I see him being at third," the skipper stated. "He's been putting in a lot of work in there anyways, because he likes working at third -- and short, too -- just in terms of range and arm strength. He's been over there a lot so far, so he feels comfortable over there."

So far this season, Mead has only seen four games of action at the hot corner, with two of those being starts. But for his MLB career, he's played in 66 contests at third base where he's been worth minus-one in outs above average and zero in defensive runs saved across 503 1/3 innings.

Infield Defense Will Be Improved With This New Lineup

Washington Nationals infielder Curtis Mead | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

By moving Mead to third base when Washington is set to face lefties, that keeps his bat in the lineup. And considering he's slashing .245/.333/.434 with two home runs, four doubles and eight RBIs in that split, that should help keep this lineup lethal against left-handers.

This position change doesn't just help the offense, though. With Andres Chaparro back with the big league squad, he'll take over at first base on days when lefties are pitching. That will be a huge boost to the infield defense, as Chaparro has been worth plus-two in outs above average and zero in defensive runs saved at the cold corner during his MLB career, while Mead's numbers in those statistical categories are minus-seven and minus-two, respectively.

So, as the Nationals give House more time to develop down on the farm, they are hoping the combination of Mead at third base and Chaparro at first will continue to allow this squad to outperform the preseason expectations that were placed upon them coming into the year.