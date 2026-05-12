Nationals Have Turned This Major Weakness Into a Strength This Season

The Washington Nationals are one of the best offensive teams in Major League Baseball this year.

Not a lot of people would have predicted that based on how this lineup performed in spring training. But so far, with 217 total runs scored that ranks them tied for second in the MLB, this young group is proving they can punish any pitching staff they face.

Much of that has to do with the incredible starts to the season that James Wood and CJ Abrams have had. They are on pace to do some historic things when it comes to Nationals franchise history, which has helped drive the team's offensive numbers. However, a major reason why Washington has been so good at the plate this year is that they've been lethal against left-handed pitching, which was not the case the past few seasons.

Nationals Are Second in wRC+ When Facing Lefties

Washington Nationals first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. and shortstop CJ Abrams | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Entering game action on Tuesday, the Nationals are second in MLB with a wRC+ of 119 when they face lefties. Washington only trails the Chicago Cubs, who have a wRC+ of 130 in that split. They are also one of just 11 teams that sit above the league average mark of 100.

That is a massive difference compared to how the Nationals previously performed against left-handers since that was a huge weakness of theirs the past few years. In 2025, they were tied for No. 27 with a figure of 78. In 2024, they were tied for No. 26 with a wRC+ of 85. Washington was league average in 2023 with a mark of 100, but the last time they were above that number was in 2021 when they finished that campaign with a wRC+ of 114 that ranked them third in the majors.

How Nationals Have Turned Things Around Against Lefties

Washington Nationals outfielder Joey Wiemer | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

There isn't one thing that can be pointed to as the breakthrough moment for the Nationals when it comes to facing lefties. While there might have been some differences in approach ushered in by this new coaching staff, and the new technology that was added might also be an aid, much of their newfound success has to do with who is doing the damage. And even though Wood has carried his weight with a wRC+ of 129 against left-handers, it's the others up and down the lineup who are driving this success.

The first one who stands out is Joey Wiemer. With a wRC+ of 230 in this split and three home runs against lefties -- which is tied for the team lead with Wood -- the 27-year-old has provided major value when he's been in the lineup on those days. Similarly, Brady House has done massive damage with a wRC+ of 161. While he's been below average at the plate overall this season, he has dominated in those matchups.

Nasim Nunez and Curtis Mead have also shined in that split. Nunez, who is more known for his glove and has had his struggles with the bat this year, has a wRC+ of 142 when facing left-handers. As a switch-hitter, it seems clear that batting from the right side is better for him. And when it comes to Mead, he was added to this roster to punish lefties, and he has done so with a wRC+ of 116 and two home runs.

The performances of these players to start the season has allowed Washington to turn one of their major weaknesses into a clear strength. And that has helped them become one of the best offenses in the sport.