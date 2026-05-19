Nationals Option Brady House to Triple-A in Surprising Roster Move

The Washington Nationals have not been shy when it comes to making roster decisions they feel are best for the team and the development of their players.

That was made clear in spring training when the likes of Mitchell Parker, Harry Ford, Andrew Alvarez and others were reassigned to Triple-A. But this new regime made it clear that things are going to operate differently when they optioned Dylan Crews to Rochester to start the year.

Now, they have made another surprising decision. In announcement from the team, the Nationals revealed that third baseman Brady House had been optioned to Triple-A Rochester following the game on Monday.

Struggles of Brady House Cause Nationals to Give Him a Reset

Washington Nationals third baseman Brady House | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

On the surface, the numbers don't look too bad for the 22-year-old. Through 44 games, he's slashed .227/.282/.399 with seven home runs, seven doubles and 25 RBIs. His OPS+ is also 94 and his wRC+ is 90. While those two figures are below the league average mark of 100, it's not a noticeable gap that many young players have during the early stages of their major league careers.

However, where House has run into trouble are in the advanced metrics. He's in the 28th percentile for chase rate (33.5%), the 17th percentile for strikeout rate (28.2%) and the 11th percentile for whiff rate (33.0%). When combining that with his defense that has declined -- minus-four in defensive runs saved and outs above average this season compared to zero and plus-two in those metrics last year, respectively -- then it's not hard to see why this new analytically-driven front office and coaching staff had him circled for someone who needs more work down on the farm.

In fact, some fans out there might not have been surprised by this roster decision since House was no longer an everyday player at third base. His playing time had been cut quite a bit recently, so sending him down to Triple-A will now allow him to play every game so he can improve on the things he needs to work on.

Nationals Make Another Clear Statement About Their Developmental Process

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera shakes hands with president of baseball operations Paul Toboni | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

One thing that continues to be made clear by this new regime is that they are different compared to the previous one. Under the last front office, if a prospect had graduated after being called up to the majors, they were rarely sent back down even if they were struggling.

As has been shown on multiple occasions now, that is not how this organization is going to operate going forward. And with House getting sent to Triple-A, that is the latest statement by Paul Toboni and his staff that they are fully invested in the long-term development of their players to they can maximize the talents of each and every player in the organization.