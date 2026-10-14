Daylen Lile Nominated for Gold Glove, Why That's Massive for Nationals

On Wednesday, the Gold Glove finalists for the 2026 MLB season were revealed, and there was only one Washington Nationals player who is up for the prestigious award.

Surprisingly, it wasn't Jacob Young. After being nominated in back-to-back years as one of the game's best defenders, let alone best defensive center fielders, Young missed out with Chicago Cubs superstar Pete Crow-Armstrong, Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves and Andy Pages of the Los Angeles Dodgers earning the honor this season.

However, it was another outfielder for the Nationals who is a finalist this time around, as Daylen Lile is one of the three left fielders who are up for the Gold Glove alongside Ian Happ of the Cubs and Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Daylen Lile Becomes Two-Way Player Nationals Believed He Could Be

Washington Nationals left fielder Daylen Lile | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lile is probably not going to win his first Gold Glove since he has the weakest defensive metrics out of this trio based on advanced numbers like defensive runs saved, outs above average and fielding run value.

Despite that, the fact Lile is even in consideration for the best defensive left fielder in the National League is a huge step forward compared to how he performed last season, and that is massive for both Washington and Lile.

The Nationals believed the 23-year-old could be a solid defender based on his athleticism. And by switching him to left field instead of right, which is what he played the majority of the time last season, that seemed to have unlocked something in him defensively. Because of that, even with the down performance he had at the plate compared to the red-hot close to the 2025 campaign he had, Lile posted an fWAR of 1.5 that was fourth on the team (excluding Luis Garcia Jr. and Curtis Mead, who finished above Lile but were traded ahead of the deadline).

By becoming a true two-way player, that increases his value and allows him to be an everyday player, something Washington would love to have in the outfield based on the offensive deficiencies of both Young and Dylan Crews. And when looking at how Lile stacked up compared to Happ and Chourio, who are considered to be elite in the field, he's not far off from that level, either.

Daylen Lile Jackson Chourio Ian Happ Defensive Runs Saved 8 13 10 Outs Above Average 2 6 2 Fielding Run Value 3 8 6

Lile had a goal this past offseason of improving his defense. And that's exactly what he was able to accomplish over the course of the 2026 campaign to add another high-end element to his game.

The youngster continues to look like a foundational piece for the Nationals to build around alongside James Wood, Cade Cavalli, CJ Abrams and top prospects like Eli Willits, Seaver King and others.

Now, it'll be up to Lile to repeat what he did during this past season so he remains in the mix for Gold Gloves going forward. Because if that happens and he finds more consistency at the plate, then he'll be one of the best all-around outfielders in Major League Baseball for years to come.