High-Leverage Bullpen Arm Is Clear Need of Nationals If They Buy at Deadline

There is still a ways to go before the trade deadline arrives on Aug. 3, but the Washington Nationals have put themselves in a spot where the front office has to make a tough decision about the direction of the franchise.

Based on playoff projection models, it doesn't seem like the decision is too difficult. They have been given around a 5% chance to make the postseason, which signals they should sell and not think twice about it. However, this is the first time the Nationals have been seen as a playoff contender in years, so pulling the plug when there is a chance they could play October baseball might be crushing for both the players and the fanbase.

All of that is something president of baseball operations Paul Toboni has to weigh, and if he decides to add some pieces to the mix this year, then there's no doubt that a high-leverage relief arm is what Washington should buy.

Nationals Need a True Closer

Washington Nationals pitcher Gus Varland | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The Nationals came into the season thinking that right-hander Clayton Beeter would take over closing duties after they shipped Jose A. Ferrer to the Seattle Mariners over the winter. But some struggles and the bullpen-by-committee approach that manager Blake Butera has taken has caused 10 different pitchers to record a save for the team this year.

While defined bullpen roles have started to go by the wayside in the modern era, having this much fluidity in high-leverage spots has haunted Washington throughout the season. That's why, with the struggles the relief staff has had, adding a true closer would be a huge boon for that unit.

The issue is it's not clear who will be available ahead of the deadline. In the National League, there are seven teams that either own a share of the final wild card spot or are within five games of it. Same with the American League, which also has seven teams within that distance. Because of that, which teams sell and which teams buy won't become obvious until possibly days ahead of the deadline.

Some Names Who Could Become Availalbe

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Still, it would be wise for Washington to monitor the situations of a few high-end relievers out there. Riley O'Brien of the St. Louis Cardinals and Aroldis Chapman of the Boston Red Sox are the first two who come to mind.

The Cardinals have performed better than preseason expectations, but they are still eyeing a rebuild. Using O'Brien, who has a 3.93 ERA and 20 saves out of 24 opportunities and four years of club control remaining, could give them a good return package of prospects to help their process along.

Chapman has been one of the best relievers of all time, and he's been dominant since going to the Red Sox. He's more of a short-term addition for teams around the league since he has a conditional mutual option for 2026, and he's going to be expensive to land. But there's no doubt that he would improve the Nationals' bullpen and give them the closer that they need.