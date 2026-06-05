Important Nationals Pitcher Has Begun His Rehab Assignment

The Washington Nationals got a day off on Thursday before embarking on a six-game road trip that begins with a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Following a sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins to start June after a strong month of May, the Nationals will try to bounce back so they can prove their surprising start to the season wasn't a fluke. Now 2.5 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot with a 31-32 record, this young group will attempt to stay in the playoff picture for as long as possible this summer.

For that to happen, they're going to need much more out of their pitching staff. But it appears like a key reinforcement will be on his way soon, as left-handed pitcher DJ Herz was sent to Washington's Florida Complex affiliate on Friday to get his rehab assignment started.

DJ Herz Ready to Face Actual Competition

Washington Nationals pitcher DJ Herz | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in April of last year, the former top prospect has been working so he can get back to the big league mound in 2026. There was an expectation that he would return to the team at some point this summer, but it wasn't a given that was going to happen.

However, it seems like Herz could be a factor for the Nationals down the stretch. During his throwing progression that had him facing live batters, there were no setbacks of note. That got him to the point where Washington felt comfortable starting him on his rehab assignment. So if everything continues to go well, then there's a chance he'll be back in the nation's capital before the All-Star break.

How Nationals Could Utilize DJ Herz When He Returns

Washington Nationals pitcher DJ Herz | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Once Herz gets recalled to the big league roster, it will be interesting to see how Washington utilizes the 25-year-old. All 19 of his appearances in the majors have been starts, and he's never come out of the bullpen during his minor league career, either. That would suggest he'll return to the rotation, but that could change based on how he looks during his rehab assignment after undergoing the crucial Tommy John procedure.

Butera has not been shy when it comes to using openers and piggybacks this season, so there's a good possibility that Herz steps into that type of role when he returns. At some point, though, the Nationals have to see if he can become a starting pitcher at this level. He has showcased high-end strikeout stuff with 106 K's across 88 2/3 innings pitched in the bigs, while he also struck out 461 batters over 323 minor league innings. So there is hope that he can be a vital part of the puzzle when it comes to this pitching staff.

If he can continue to be a strikeout artist following his surgery, then he'll be a weapon for Washington in the rotation. And if he can combine that with low ERA numbers when he returns, then being a starting pitcher should be his long-term role with the team.