Nationals Connected to High-Ceiling College Bat Once Again in Recent Mock Draft

With the 2026 MLB Draft about two months away, multiple mock drafts are going to be released that will give some insight into who the Washington Nationals might select at No. 11 overall.

Because this is the first draft for Paul Toboni since he was hired as this team's president of baseball operations, it's not clear exactly what direction he's going to take with this pick. Improving the pitching staff has been a clear desire for this new regime, but they might also choose to fortify their position player reserves.

And in the latest mock draft put together by Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required), he has the Nationals going with the latter of those options by taking Texas A&M infielder Chris Hacopian.

Nationals Take Chris Hacopian in Another Mock Draft

Chris Hacopian of Texas A&M | Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is noteworthy because it's the second time Washington has been linked to Hacopian in recent notable mock drafts. The first was from Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline, who also reported that he believes the Nationals are going to take a college bat with their first-round pick.

If that's the case, then Washington might be adding a fast riser at pick No. 11. Hacopian, who is currently playing second base at Texas A&M, has an advanced hit tool. When he was at Maryland during his freshman and sophomore seasons, he tallied 29 home runs, 22 doubles and 103 RBIs across those two years while also hitting well over .300 with an OPS that was over 1.000. In addition, he walked more times (70) than he struck out (45), and that has carried over against SEC competition this season.

Through 32 games, Hacopian has slashed .286/.387/.492 with six homers, eight doubles and 27 RBIs. While those raw numbers are lower than what he did with Maryland, he has still showcased his high-end plate discipline with 21 walks drawn compared to 17 strikeouts.

What Position Chris Hacopian Could Play at the Next Level

Chris Hacopian of Texas A&M | Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Nationals decide to take Hacopian with their first-round pick, it will be interesting to see how they view him when it comes to his professional position. He began his collegiate career at third base. He was then shifted to shortstop as a sophomore before getting moved to second base with Texas A&M. Much of that was due to limited athleticism and average arm strength, so there's a chance he could find himself in a corner outfield spot down the line, too.

Hacopian likely isn't going to be drafted because of his defense, though. He has a high ceiling when it comes to his offensive potential. And with Washington trying to add as many talented players to their pipeline as possible, it's clear this collegiate bat is someone to keep an eye on during draft day.