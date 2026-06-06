Nationals Could Buy This Type of Pitcher to Bolster Their Pitching Staff

All of the conversation regarding the Washington Nationals when it comes to what they might do ahead of this year's trade deadline centers around them selling.

There's a reason for that. The Nationals were expected to be one of the worst teams in the majors this season. And while they have exceeded those projections to start the 2026 campaign, as they are firmly in the Wild Card mix, this new front office -- which is focused on a long-term rebuild -- could opt to sell off some of their best parts even if they remain in the playoff hunt.

However, according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required), there's a chance Washington decides to add a piece to their roster that would improve their pitching staff.

Nationals Could Add Left-Handed Pitcher Ready to Contribute in MLB

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"... it could be time for the Nationals to take some fliers on a few arms. ... If they are treading water a month from now, could they seek out a Triple-A arm or a lefty at the back of a 40-man roster who might just be one tweak away? It certainly feels like it," the insider wrote.

That is an interesting bit of information. Like mentioned above, all signs point to the Nationals selling before the trade deadline since they are firmly focused on doing whatever it takes to create a bright future. However, that doesn't mean Washington can't add players before then. And with this young group overachieving at the moment, they could decide to add a piece or two that would help in both the short and long term, while they also eventually deal their best assets.

It's too early to circle some names when it comes to who might be available. With three teams in each league making the playoffs via the Wild Card, the majority of front offices now wait until the absolute last minute to pull the plug when it comes to selling. But it's notable that a left-handed pitcher could be a target of the Nationals at some point, especially when it appears like DJ Herz is going to return from his Tommy John surgery ahead of the All-Star break.

That'd mean -- assuming everyone stays healthy and is performing well -- there would be five lefties in the mix, with Herz, Richard Lovelady, Mitchell Parker, Andrew Alvarez and PJ Poulin -- who is currently at Triple-A Rochester -- all vying for spots on the major league roster.

Regardless, this is now something to monitor. If Toboni feels like his team needs another left-hander, then don't be surprised if Washington acquires a player at some point this summer.