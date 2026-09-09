Nationals Don't Have a Single 30-Year-Old on Their Active Roster After Latest Move

Entering the 2026 season, it was well known that the Washington Nationals were going to have a young roster.

In fact, according to Baseball America, they entered the year with the second-youngest Opening Day roster in all of Major League Baseball with an average age that was between 27 and 28 years old. That was almost two years younger than the average age of 29.3 across the majors, which points to the fact that this franchise is still in a rebuilding phase.

Now, with the 2026 campaign winding down, the Nationals have gotten even younger, as they no longer have a single player on their active roster who is 30 years old or older.

Nationals Place Matt Waldron on Injured List

Washington Nationals pitcher Matt Waldron | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's because Washington announced that right-handed pitcher Matt Waldron was moved to the 15-day injured list due to chest inflammation. Fellow right-hander Zak Kent was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take his place.

Waldron was the oldest player on the Nationals' roster. And with him now on the shelf, the 29-year-old Jake Irvin takes over that title. Over the course of the season, the Nationals have taken over the title of being the youngest team in baseball, and this fact really puts an exclamation point on that.

Washington is clearly limping towards the finish line. After hanging around the playoff picture for the better part of the year, their selling moves ahead of the trade deadline and poor pitching performances have now made it almost a certainty that they won't be competing in October for the seventh season in a row.

Still, there have been plenty of positives to take from what has transpired this year, which is why it's crucial for them to try and finish on a high note.

Not having Waldron will hurt those chances. The righty who became infamous for being a rare knuckleball pitcher has performed well for the Nationals after he was claimed off waivers on Aug. 22. He hasn't allowed an earned run during his three outings (one start), and despite only striking out two batters and walking one across 5 1/3 innings, he's been effective.

Kent hasn't had that same level of success with Washington after he was claimed off waivers on May 3. He rode the rollercoaster of promotions and demotions earlier in the season, and across his eight appearances, he allowed eight earned runs on 14 hits for an ERA of 6.75 over 10 1/3 innings pitched. Hopefully his time in the minors helped him find something, but this pitching staff continues to face an uphill battle to finish out the year.