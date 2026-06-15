Nationals Fans Get CJ Abrams Into First Place of All-Star Voting, James Wood Needs Help

Some Phase 1 results came back for the fan voting portion of the All-Star Game, and it was kind to Washington Nationals star shortstop CJ Abrams, while outfielder James Wood needs some help.

On June 15, MLB.com put out the standings for both the National League and American League when it comes to Phase 1 of the fan vote, which will officially end on June 25. Right now, Nationals fans propelled Abrams into first place with 579,796 votes at the NL shortstop position.

That is ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts -- who received 567,566 votes -- and Cincinnati Reds headliner Elly De La Cruz -- who received 473,485 votes. Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner was in fourth place with 414,652 votes, while Miami Marlins youngster Otto Lopez rounded out the top five with 230,286 votes.

Here is the full Top 10 for National League shortstops:

1. CJ Abrams, Nationals: 579,7962

2. Mookie Betts, Dodgers: 567,5663

3. Elly De La Cruz, Reds: 473,4854

4. Trea Turner, Phillies: 414,6525

5. Otto Lopez, Marlins: 230,2866

6. Ha-Seong Kim, Braves: 153,0777

7. Dansby Swanson, Cubs: 124,3728

8. Masyn Winn, Cardinals: 101,8689

9. Konnor Griffin, Pirates: 100,11410

10. Joey Ortiz, Brewers: 94,637

James Wood Sits at No. 7 Following Phase 1 of Fan Voting

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The most surprising thing is where Wood came in following Phase 1 of fan voting.

The 23-year-old star has been one of the best offensive performers in baseball this season, let alone one of the best outfielders. Yet, he only received 431,607 votes, which pales in comparison to what his contemporaries got.

Dodgers slugger Andy Pages came in first place with 800,496 votes, while Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. and Phillies breakout performer Brandon Marsh rounded out the top three with 693,472 and 668,191 votes, respectively.

Here is the full Top 20 for National League outfielders:

1. Andy Pages, Dodgers: 800,496

2. Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves: 693,472

3. Brandon Marsh, Phillies: 668,191

4. Michael Harris II, Braves: 635,473

5. Teoscar Hernandez, Dodgers: 507,625

6. Jordan Walker, Cardinals: 437,071

7. James Wood, Nationals: 431,607

8. Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks: 425,814

9. Juan Soto, Mets: 421,513

10. Kyle Tucker, Dodgers: 400,903

11. Mauricio Dubon, Braves: 397,044

12. Justin Crawford, Phillies: 357,022

13. Adolis Garcia, Phillies: 328,418

14. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs: 265,408

15. Jackson Chourio, Brewers: 252,264

16. Seiya Suzuki, Cubs: 239,224

17. Oneil Cruz, Pirates: 214,719

18. JJ Bleday, Reds: 180,904

19. Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres: 170,376

20. Jung Hoo Lee, Giants: 166,215

Getting into the top six of the outfield standings is important when it comes to how the All-Star voting system works, so Nationals fans will have to step up and vote for the future face of the franchise if he's going to participate in back-to-back Midsummer Classics.