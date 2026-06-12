A Team Has Reportedly 'Already Checked On' Availability of Nationals' CJ Abrams

It's going to be a long couple of months when it comes to trade rumors surrounding Washington Nationals star shortstop CJ Abrams.

As of right now, it appears like he might be the best player who could possibly be dealt. While it's not a given that the Nationals will ship the 25-year-old out of town before the Aug. 3 deadline, that's not going to stop teams around the league from inquiring about the availability of the slugger.

And according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post (subscription required), there has been at least one team that has already reached out to Washington regarding Abrams.

Team Has Reportedly Reached Out to Nationals About CJ Abrams

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

"But while one team already checked on Abrams, it was not the Yankees," the insider reported.

Two things stand out from that tidbit of information. For one, it's notable that the New York Yankees haven't reached out to the Nationals about Abrams just yet. The AL powerhouse has consistently been linked to the slugging shortstop as possible landing spot, so it's interesting to hear they weren't the ones that contacted Washington.

Heyman added that the Yankees have confidence in their star shortstop prospect George Lombard Jr., and they are reluctant to trade him away because they believe he could be their long-term answer at the position down the line. If New York isn't interesting in Abrams at this time, then that takes a significant landing spot off the board since the Yankees have some high-end prospects in their farm system that might pique the interest of Paul Toboni when it comes to getting fair value for Abrams.

There was no indication by Heyman about which team reached out regarding Abrams. And because so many teams are in the playoff picture right now -- especially in the American League -- that makes it hard to speculate when it comes to who might be looking to add a shortstop.

Of course, the San Francisco Giants tried to make a run at Abrams this past offseason before getting turned down. But it looks like they could be headed towards a fire sale based on how disastrous their 2026 campaign has gone thus far, so they likely aren't the team eyeing Abrams.

Regardless of who it was that reached out, it's clear there continues to be serious interest in making the Nationals an offer that forces them to ship out their young star. Whether that actually comes to fruition or not will be seen at a later date.