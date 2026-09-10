Nationals Get Best Possible Update on Orlando Ribalta After His MRI

The Washington Nationals know they are going to be without right-handed pitcher Orlando Ribalta for the rest of the year. But there was concern they might be without him for longer than that.

Ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers back on Sept. 7, Ribalta reportedly told manager Blake Butera that his forearm didn't feel right when he was going through warmups. Later that day, the Nationals put the right-hander on the 15-day injured list and sent him to get an MRI done.

Butera didn't seem too positive about what those results were going to yield, as it seemed like there were major concerns that Ribalta might have suffered a long-term injury. However, Washington got some great news, and there is now a good chance that the 28-year-old will be available at the start of the 2027 campaign.

Orlando Ribalta's MRI Results Come Back Clean

Washington Nationals pitcher Orlando Ribalta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Mark Zuckerman of Nats Journal, the MRI results for Ribalta "came back clean."

While the righty is likely done for the season, the fact that the MRI showed no structural or major damage is a good sign that he should be ready to go for spring training barring complete health over the course of the offseason.

Ribalta emerged into a solid bullpen arm for the Nationals this year. After a disappointing showing in 2025 where he posted a 7.03 ERA across 22 outings, he rebounded with a 3.77 ERA across 45 appearances this season. His strikeout rate this year (23.6%) was higher than it was in 2025 (20.8%), and he showed much better control with a walk rate of 10.1% compared to the 14.2% rate he had last season. His improved command combined with his above average stuff -- Stuff+ rating of 102 -- allowed him to stick on Washington's major league roster.

Building upon what he did this year will be crucial for Ribalta, which is partly why the injury news was a tough pill to swallow. However, despite the fact that he'll likely be shut down for a good chunk of time this winter, he should still be able to ramp up in preparation for spring training, where he'll try to make his case to own a permanent spot in the bullpen.

Still, the health of Ribalta will be something to monitor going forward, especially as he enters his prime as someone who could be a key part of this pitching staff.