Nationals Get Great Injury Update on Star Pitching Prospect Jarlin Susana

It's been a fantastic start to the season for the Washington Nationals when it comes to their pipeline.

Multiple star prospects have been promoted based on how well they have played this year. They now have six players listed in the top 100 of MLB Pipeline's rankings. And it seems like the first batch of their high-end prospects could arrive in The Show at some point this season based on both Seaver King and Jackson Kent now with Triple-A Rochester.

However, there are two key pieces of the puzzle on the shelf due to injury, as right-handed pitcher Travis Sykora is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana is recovering from a lat procedure. But when it comes to Susana, it sounds like he's on schedule to return in 2026, as the latest update regarding the flamethrower was a positive one.

Jarlin Susana Threw Off Mound for First Time

Washington Nationals prospect Jarlin Susana | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Per an update from the team's injuries & transactions page, the Nationals revealed that Susana threw off the mound for the first time last week, which means that his throwing progression is considered to be "on schedule."

Susana, who is ranked No. 3 in Washington's pipeline, has been dominant in his minor league career. Across 68 appearances (67 starts), the 22-year-old has struck out 380 batters over 268 innings. And when he reached Double-A Harrisburg for the first time last season, he turned heads when he posted an ERA of 3.61 across 11 starts with 79 strikeouts to 32 walks in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

However, there are still clear things Susana needs to work on. His walk rate is on the higher side with a BB/9 figure of 6.1. That has to be improved if he's going to be a long-term starter. And if the Nationals eventually decide to convert him into a reliever, improving his command will be crucial for him to have sustained success.

There's no projected timetable for his return, but the expectation is that he'll be pitching in live games during the second half of the minor league campaign if everything continues to progress well when it comes to his recovery. And if that's the case, it will be interesting to see how he performs.

Because coming into the year, there was some thought that he could be an MLB callup if he put together a good showing down on the farm. While that might not happen barring a complete domination when he comes back, a strong display could have him in line to make the Opening Day roster in 2027.