Nationals Get Positive Injury Update on Josiah Gray

Something that will be interesting to keep an eye on throughout the season is what the Washington Nationals do with their starting rotation.

With DJ Herz and Trevor Williams set to return at some point in the second half, and as Miles Mikolas and Zack Littell continue to sit with inflated ERA numbers, there is a chance that unit could look completely different at year's end compared to Opening Day when also factoring in the arms performing well thus far in Triple-A.

Someone who figured to be part of the equation before he suffered a flexor strain was right-hander Josiah Gray. That was a disappointing development for both the Nationals and Gray, as he had recently returned from an extended absence due to Tommy John surgery. However, the team just received some good news regarding the 28-year-old.

Josiah Gray Has Resumed Throwing

Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Per Mark Zuckerman of Nats Journal, Gray has resumed throwing. That is a massive update surrounding the right-hander since the most recent bit of information from the team on April 28 indicated that he had begun a plyometrics program.

Gray, who was acquired as part of the return package from the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2021 trade deadline in the Trea Turner and Max Scherzer blockbuster, was viewed as a potential top-of-the-rotation arm back then. It hasn't played out that way, though, as injuries have impacted his ability to reach his projected ceiling.

The last time Gray appeared on the big league mound for Washington was back on April 4, 2024. If he's able to return this year, that would be a huge plus for this new regime as they continue to evaluate potential pieces of the franchise's long-term future.

Possible Roles for Josiah Gray When He Returns

Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

How the Nationals decide to utilize Gray if and when he returns will be intriguing. While he was used as a starter this spring and that was the plan for him in Triple-A after they optioned him to Rochester ahead of the 2026 campaign, things could change following this latest injury when factoring in his previous history.

The former highly-ranked starting pitching prospect was not the gamechanger Washington envisioned when they acquired him. While he was an All-Star back in 2024 and he finished that season with a 3.91 ERA and an ERA+ of 109 across his 30 starts, he had an ERA figure that was above 5.00 in his previous 40 starts for the franchise.

Because of that -- and based on the fact he's returning from such a long layoff -- it might be wise for both parties to figure out a backup plan beyond starting. Long relief seems like the best option if they go down that route. Since he has a full arsenal, he is already set up to pitch multiple innings as needed. And with Mitchell Parker having some success in that role after his previous struggles as a starter, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nationals use Gray that way at some point in the future.