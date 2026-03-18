Nationals Surprisingly Option Harry Ford to Triple-A as Part of Latest Camp Cuts

The Washington Nationals have made some notable cuts to their big league camp as they get closer to Opening Day, but the one they made on March 18 might have been the most surprising.

Per an announcement made by the team, they revealed that star catching prospect Harry Ford was optioned to Triple-A Rochester alongside first baseman Abimelec Ortiz. In addition, veteran catcher Riley Adams was reassigned to minor league camp.

Following the acquisition of Ford from the Seattle Mariners earlier this offseason, there was a thought that he could push for a spot on the Opening Day roster. But despite doing some solid things throughout camp and spring training, the Nationals ultimately felt it would be best to start him in the minors this year to give him everyday reps.

Nationals Are Making Mistake by Starting Harry Ford in Triple-A

Washington Nationals catcher Harry Ford | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

In my opinion, Washington is making a mistake with this decision. Ford has proven pretty much all he can in the minors with a career slash line of .266/.405/.428 where he has hit double-digit home runs and 20-plus doubles in three out of his four full professional seasons. His ability to get on base by drawing walks while also punishing pitches he can handle has been present throughout his career.

Sure, Ford hasn't put up those numbers in the Nationals' pipeline. And they would like him to play every day instead of being a back up or splitting time in the majors. However, it's time to see what the 23-year-old can do against MLB pitchers. Because if he's able to replicate what he did coming up the farm system in the bigs, then he is going to be a star.

How long Washington decides to keep him at Triple-A will be an interesting storyline to follow. But following the decision to option Ford to Rochester and send Adams to minor league camp, how the catching position looks on Opening Day this year has now been decided.

Catcher Depth Chart Has Now Been Set

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Keibert Ruiz is getting another opportunity to prove that he should be the long-term answer behind the plate for the Nationals. While there are fans out there ready for that to be over, the new regime made it clear that they are giving Ruiz a chance with a clean slate.

So far, he's rewarded that mentality with a solid performance on offense this spring. He's gone 6-for-28 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. He's also drawn five walks compared to striking out four times, which is a good sign when it comes to his plate discipline. Ultimately, how he does in games that matter will determine if Ruiz is actually in the franchise's long-term plans. But for now, he's the No. 1 guy on the depth chart.

Who will be backing Ruiz up to start the 2026 campaign is Drew Millas. That was an upset entering the offseason, as Adams seemed like the clear front-runner to be part of the Opening Day roster after he immediately agreed to a contract to avoid arbitration. However, when he was DFA'd and outrighted to Triple-A in late-January, there became a clear opening for the backup role. Millas was able to take advantage and do enough to prove that he should be secondary catcher.

Abimelec Ortiz Can't Crack Opening Day Roster

Washington Nationals prospect Abimelec Ortiz | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Acquired as part of the MacKenzie Gore trade, Ortiz was the closest MLB-ready prospect Washington received in return. It seemed like the Nationals were giving him every chance possible to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster. But unfortunately, his play didn't allow that to happen.

Ortiz struggled at the plate throughout spring training. He went just 3-for-22 with four walks and nine strikeouts across 14 games played. He didn't hit any balls over the fence despite that being a calling card of his, and he was only able to produce one extra-base hit with a singular RBI.

Now, with him beginning his 2026 season in the minors, it appears like Andres Chaparro and Luis Garcia Jr. are going to split time at first base to start the year. How long that goes on will be determined by how Chaparro performs during his opportunities and how Ortiz looks in Triple-A.