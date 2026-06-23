Nationals Pipeline Report: Eli Willits, Gavin Fien Stay Red-Hot

It's been an incredible start to the year for the Washington Nationals when it comes to their pipeline.

Not only have the prospects they acquired in the MacKenzie Gore deal lived up to the hype, but some of the stars already in the farm system have also taken steps forward in their careers. That has resulted in multiple promotions taking place, as the future looks bright in the nation's capital.

But perhaps the most encouraging thing that has taken place thus far is the fact that Eli Willits has looked every bit like the No. 1 overall pick in the early stages of his professional career. And after a rough start to his tenure, Gavin Fien has found his groove and is flashing his high-upside. That duo should be starring together in the bigs for the Nationals in the coming years, and that's why it's notable that both have gotten red-hot this summer.

Eli Willits Continues His Power Surge

Washington Nationals prospect Eli Willits | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The one thing evaluators questioned when it came to Willits was what he could do from a power standpoint. The thought was that if he developed a power stroke, then he would become a true five-tool player based on his already-prolific hit tool, running ability, strong arm and range.

Well, it seems like the 18-year-old has found some pop. He has raked with High-A Wilmington following his promotion from Single-A Fredericksburg back on June 9. Through 10 games, Willits has hit five home runs. He's also added two doubles and 11 RBIs. And after it seemed like he was having some trouble adjusting to this level of pitching based on his strikeout and walk ratio, he now sits with nine walks drawn compared to eight strikeouts.

Now, at High-A, Willits owns a slash line of .289/.449/.763. He looks like a future superstar, as his defense continues to be elite at shortstop, as well. That is a great sign for Washington, and it will be interesting to see how quickly he climbs the ranks if he can continue this type of performance.

Gavin Fien Has Been Scorching Hot in June

Washington Nationals prospect Gavin Fien | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Based on the elite performances of the top prospects in this pipeline, Fien was almost forgotten due to the fact that he missed time due to injury. But that has changed in the month of June, as he has been scorching hot at the plate to remind everyone why he was taken No. 12 overall in the 2025 draft.

Fien, who was known for his power coming up the prep ranks, has blasted four home runs in June. He's also recorded three doubles, a triple and 23 RBIs. Through 15 games this month, he has a slash line of .345/.437/.638 with 11 walks drawn to 13 strikeouts, which is just as good of a sign as him blasting the ball all over the field.

With the 19-year-old now fully healthy, all eyes will be on him to see how he performs for the rest of the season and if he can join his fellow top prospects in earning a promotion at some point this campaign.