Nationals Promote Another Rising Star Prospect After Incredible Start to Season

For the most part, it's been a successful start to the season for the Washington Nationals' pipeline.

Miguel Sime Jr. has been a breakout star in his first year of professional baseball. Multiple top prospects have been performing at a prominent level. President of baseball operations Paul Toboni stated things are going well on the farm when it comes to overall pitching development. And Ronny Cruz has already been promoted to High-A from Single-A following his red-hot start to the season.

Now, another notable name will join Cruz at High-A Wilmington. According to his MiLB page, outfielder Yeremy Cabrera has been promoted from Single-A following his own incredible performance to start the year.

Yeremy Cabrera Put Up Ridiculous Numbers at Single-A

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It's easy to see why the Nationals felt the need to promote Cabrera. Across 30 games, he has slashed .333/.465/.649 with seven homers, 10 doubles, two triples and 22 RBIs. He's also stolen 18 bases and has drawn 28 walks compared to 35 strikeouts, which shows he could use a bump in competition.

Seeing the youngster tear up Single-A competition is a great sign for Washington. Cabrera got his first taste of that level during the 2024 season when he was part of the Texas Rangers organization. Understandably, he struggled across 23 games before he spent all of last year in Single-A. While Cabrera put up solid numbers with a .256/.364/.366 slash line, eight home runs, 12 doubles, three triples and 52 RBIs with 86 strikeouts and 52 walks over 102 games, it's clear the 20-year-old has taken the next step in his career based on what he's done this season.

Nationals Have Another Rising Star on Their Hands in Yeremy Cabrera

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How Cabrera performs at High-A will be interesting to monitor. Ideally, he doesn't miss a beat against that level of competition and continues to rake at the plate. So far, that's what has happened with Cruz, and he is now being looked upon as one of the rising star prospects in the sport. That would be a major plus if the same thing happens with Cabrera, but even if it doesn't, it's clear the Nationals have another high-end young talent on their hands.

Now ranked No. 21 in Washington's pipeline, the 20-year-old was a bit of an afterthought in the MacKenzie Gore return package. With Gavin Fien positioned as the headliner, Abimelec Ortiz also got a lot of attention for being the potential first baseman of this franchise's future. And both infielder Devin Fitz-Gerald and right-handed pitcher Alejandro Rosario were looked upon as high-ceiling prospects who could become difference makers in the majors one day.

Fast forward to now, and it's Cabrera along with Fitz-Gerald who look like the best pieces from that trade. And with Cabrera getting promoted to High-A following his strong start to the season, he is now one step closer to making The Show.