Nationals Star Prospect Miguel Sime Jr. Has Ridiculous Stats So Far This Season

The spotlight has been on the Washington Nationals' farm system to start the season.

Ronny Cruz has been a major story in the prospect world, as the 19-year-old infielder was promoted from Single-A to High-A based on what he had done at the plate. And if he can continue this form throughout the rest of the 2026 campaign, then he is going to be a huge riser in the rankings and could jump into the top 100 of the sport.

Someone else who could fall into the same category as Cruz is right-handed pitcher Miguel Sime Jr. The 2025 fourth-round pick made his professional debut this season, and he has not disappointed with the flat-out ridiculous numbers he's recorded with Single-A Fredericksburg.

Miguel Sime Jr. Has Put Up Ridiculous Stats

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The 18-year-old has made five starts. During those outings, he has posted a 3.07 ERA with an absurd 32 strikeouts across 14 2/3 innings pitched. While he has walked 11 batters, his WHIP is still an impressive figure of 1.16 because he's only given up six total hits on the season.

Sime is also coming off another impressive performance on April 29. In that start, he threw 3 2/3 innings where he gave up just two hits and struck out nine batters with no walks issued. That was the first time he hasn't recorded a base on balls, which is a huge step in the right direction.

ANOTHER MIGUEL SIME JR. GEM 💎



he strikes out NINE in 3.2 scoreless innings of work! pic.twitter.com/xzv0FoLrDz — Nationals Player Development (@Nats_PlayerDev) April 29, 2026

The underlying numbers for Sime are eye-catching on both ends of the spectrum. His strikeout rate and K/9 are 54.2% and 19.64, respectively, which are incredible figures for any pitcher regardless of the level they are in. But on the other side of the coin is his 6.75 BB/9, which is a concern when it comes to his ability to locate his pitches consistently.

However, when removing from the equation his second start of the season -- and the second one of his professional career -- where he walked six batters and gave up two earned runs in two innings pitched, things look even more dominant for Sime.

The 18-year-old's numbers for the season would be just three earned runs allowed across 12 2/3 innings pitched, which equates to an ERA of 2.13. And without that outing on the ledger, he would have issued just five walks compared to 11, while his strikeout number would still be at an incredible mark of 29 K's.

Simply put, Sime has dominated the Single-A level to start his career. And he has turned into one of the most intriguing prospects in their entire pipeline based on how he has begun his career. If he can keep up this performance and improve his command, he'll turn himself into one of the best pitching prospects in all of baseball.