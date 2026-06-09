Nationals Rally for Gutsy Win Against Giants With Clutch Hitting

The Washington Nationals continued their road trip on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, and for a team looking to stay in the NL Wild Card hunt, it was paramount for them to win some games against a team that entered the day with a 27-29 record.

It didn't look like that was going to be the case. Giants ace Logan Webb spun a gem, and it took another strong outing from Miles Mikolas to keep the Nationals in it. But when San Francisco went up 3-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning, it seemed like Washington was going to suffer a tough loss.

That didn't happen, though. Once again, this Nationals lineup came through when it mattered most, as they scored three runs in the top of the ninth to take a lead and ultimately win the game.

CJ Abrams Delivered Game-Tying Run

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The star shortstop came through for his team when they needed him, as his second hit of the ballgame turned out to be the biggest one.

With Luis Garcia Jr. and Curtis Mead getting on base via a double and a hit by pitch, and then moving over to third and second base on a passed ball, the stage was set for CJ Abrams to deliver. He did exactly that, as his single scored both Garcia and Jose Tena -- who pinch ran for Mead -- and tied things up at three runs apiece.

It was yet another clutch moment for this lineup. They were shut down by Webb for eight innings, but when the Giants put in Keaton Winn to close things out, they immediately pounced and did damage. And for a young team that had struggled on offense and in close games the past few seasons, this was the latest encouraging sign that the tide is starting to turn in the nation's capital.

Daylen Lile Produced Game-Winning Hit

Washington Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With the game tied 3-3, Abrams decided to get himself into scoring position by stealing second base. That gave Daylen Lile the opportunity to deliver a clutch hit of his own to put the Nationals up late. And despite the fact that he's had some struggles this year at the plate, the rising star came through with a single that scored Abrams.

Hopefully that's a moment that can get Lile going on offense. While he's slashing a respectable .254/.307/.409 on the season, he hasn't been the same dominant hitter as he was coming down the stretch of the 2025 campaign. But by delivering what was a game-winning hit, that should instill some confidence back in his swing.

All in all, Washington secured a gutsy road win on Monday that was the result of clutch hitting from their stars. And as they try to get to the next stage of their rebuild, it's a great sign that they are putting together these types of results.