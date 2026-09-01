Nationals Will Reportedly Call Up Slugging Prospect Yohandy Morales for MLB Debut

With rosters across Major League Baseball expanding from 26 to 28 men on Sept. 1, the Washington Nationals reportedly have decided to promote one of their intriguing prospects for his MLB debut.

According to Kyle Williams of The Baltimore Banner, slugging infielder Yohandy Morales is set to be called up to The Show as the Nationals get ready to face the Atlanta Braves in a short two-game series that gets underway on Tuesday.

Morales, who was a top 30 prospect earlier in the season before getting moved out of that designation following the additions of some new players throughout the year, has been making his case for this promotion for some time.

Yohandy Morales Finally Gets Called Up for MLB Debut

Washington Nationals prospect Yohandy Morales | USA TODAY Sports

Last season, there were plenty of people clamoring for Morales to get promoted. With things unsettled at first base, the statistics he was putting up with Triple-A Rochester made him appear like a perfect late-year callup for Washington. But that call never came, and Morales had to prove himself down on the farm this season, once again.

For a long time, he was dominating with Rochester. Through June, he had a .307/.377/.542 slash line with 17 home runs and 52 RBIs. While he cooled off in July, he rebounded during August. And now, the 24-year-old will try to make an impression on this new regime as they continue their search for players who they can build around going forward.

From a roster standpoint, the Nationals didn't have to make a corresponding move. They had a spot open on the 40-man roster following the DFA and release of right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams, so Morales was able to seamlessly slide into the picture.

What to Expect From Yohandy Morales

Washington Nationals prospect Yohandy Morales | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, the thing that stands out regarding Morales' profile is the pop that he possesses. His 91.5 mph exit velocity is in the 96th percentile at Triple-A. His 52.4% hard-hit rate is in the 98th percentile. And he has a 13.1% barrel rate, which is in the 95th percentile.

However, the other side of the coin is a bit worrisome, too. Morales is a high-strikeout guy with 381 K's across 349 career minor league games. There is a lot of boom-or-bust to the slugger. While he has hit a career-high 25 home runs this season, his strikeout rate of 24.3% is in the 33rd percentile and his chase rate of 32.3% is in the 16th percentile.

Add in the fact that Morales has a contact rate of 73.8% on pitches inside the zone, which puts him in the third percentile, and there are reasons to be concerned if he can translate his minor league success to the majors.

At the very least, carrying his power with him to the bigs would be huge plus for Morales. With 47 games spent at first base and 40 at third base in Rochester this year, he profiles as a slugging corner infielder. So for him to stick on the major league roster, he has to be able to drive the ball on a consistent basis whenever he gets an opportunity to play.

Just how often he'll be utilized remains to be seen. But now that Morales is finally getting his opportunity in The Show, the final stretch of the 2026 campaign is an important one for him.