Nationals Have Massive Rise in MLB Farm System Rankings

With 2026 draft picks and trade deadline acquisitions now officially in the organization of every team around Major League Baseball, Washington Nationals fans got a clearer picture of their top minor league prospects after MLB Pipeline put out their top 30 for each MLB franchise.

But now, MLB Pipeline ranked every team's farm system for their midseason re-rank. And the Nationals, for the first time since 2024, have what is considered to be a top 10 overall farm system, as they came in at No. 6 in the updated hierarchy.

They trail only the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants, who are ranked Nos. 1-5, respectively.

Nationals Have Massive Year-Over-Year Leap

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President of baseball operations Paul Toboni was hired to get the rebuild back on track in Washington, and he wanted to do so by focusing on creating a strong pipeline.

In this moment, Toboni and his front office have been able to accomplish their early goal. The Nationals had a massive year-over-year leap in these rankings, as they came in at No. 23 in the 2025 midseason update.

While Washington's pipeline climbed to No. 17 heading into the 2026 campaign, the 17-place year-over-year improvement is one of the biggest across the majors. And by getting into the top 10 in half of a season, that shows the success Toboni had with the trades he made and the development that's taken place down on the farm.

"The Nats' climb of 17 spots in a single year is among the five biggest jumps any team has made since MLB Pipeline started ranking all 30 farm systems in 2020, and their No. 6 ranking matches their best since the rankings began in '15 (No. 6 in the '16 midseason rankings," MLB Pipeline shared.

There is still plenty of work to be done when it comes to creating a strong foundation. With Abimelec Ortiz and Jackson Kent now on the major league roster, they will soon lose prospect status. And even though the organization seems reluctant to promote Seaver King at this stage of the season, he will likely be part of the equation in 2027, so he will graduate from this list in the near future, too.

But overall, this has been an incredible first year for Toboni and his front office when it comes to their rebuild. Not only was their clear improvement on the MLB diamond this season, but the farm system has been bolstered, as well.

Nationals Have Four Top-100 Prospects

Washington Nationals prospect Eli Willits | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Washington's pipeline strength is buoyed by four top-100 prospects:



-SS Eli Willits (No. 4)

-RHP Travis Sykora (No. 52)

-RHP Jarlin Susana (No. 68)

-INF Seaver King (No. 71)

Willits is the future star of this organization. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick has lived up to the hype. And because he's added some power to his hitting profile, that has allowed him to climb into top-five consideration with a true five-tool skill set.

Sykora is still on the shelf due to Tommy John surgery. But he was incredible during the first stages of his career. And by remaining that high on the top 100 list, that should make it clear what type of talent the right-hander is.

Susana just made his return after undergoing lat surgery last year. He's a big-time arm with ridiculous stuff. There are questions if he can remain a starting pitcher going forward. But even if he converts into a reliever, he could be the best bullpen prospect in the minors and his rating might be too low.

That trio should be the Nationals' representatives on this list for years to come, but the hope is that some new faces will also join them at some point.