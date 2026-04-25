Nationals Send Riley Cornelio Back to Triple-A After Disastrous MLB Debut

There was some anticipation surrounding the first contest of the Washington Nationals' three-game set against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Not only was this an opportunity for the Nationals to get back on track following a tough showing against the Atlanta Braves where they lost three out of four, but star minor league pitcher Riley Cornelio was also set to make his MLB debut.

Unfortunately, things didn't go well for Cornelio. Called up to The Show in what was expected to be a piggyback role behind Miles Mikolas, he eventually took the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning in what was a one-run game. Cornelio was credited with the loss after giving up three runs (two earned). And per an announcement from the team, he was sent back to Triple-A Rochester.

Riley Cornelio Struggled in His MLB Debut

Washington Nationals pitcher Riley Cornelio | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Things did not start well for the 25-year-old right-hander. He walked the first two batters he faced. That was followed by a sacrifice bunt from the White Sox that Cornelio fielded. But he threw the ball away when trying to get the force out at first base, which allowed Chicago to tie the game. Cornelio then gave up a sacrifice fly to the ensuing batter that put the White Sox ahead 4-3. The youngster settled in after that with his first big league strikeout and a pop up to end the inning, but the damage had been done.

Cornelio was afforded a chance to help Washington win the game after Brady House tied things up at four with his solo home run in the top of the eighth. But Cornelio had another disastrous frame where he allowed a leadoff single, a walk, a sacrifice bunt and then a run-scoring sacrifice fly that turned out to be the game-winning run for Chicago.

All in all, he finished his debut with three runs allowed (two earned) across two innings pitched. He also walked four batters and struck out one. Out of the 42 total pitches he threw, 21 of them were for strikes, as he was all over the place with his command throughout the outing.

Will Nationals Recall Riley Cornelio Again This Season?

Washington Nationals pitcher Riley Cornelio | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

That question is likely on the mind of many Nationals fans after watching the right-hander's debut. And the answer might be one they are not too fond of based on how he performed.

At some point this year, Cornelio will be back with the big league club. Washington is using this season as an extended evaluation period, and discovering which pitchers currently on the MLB and Triple-A rosters can be pieces of the long-term puzzle is something this front office plans on finding out. Because of that, Cornelio is going to be recalled at some point.

When that might be isn't clear, though. With the Nationals continuing to use the opener and piggyback strategy on days that Mikolas is scheduled to pitch, there will be opportunities as long as the veteran is on the team. However, Andrew Alvarez was much more impressive during his outing than Cornelio was, so the lefty could be the first choice for a callup when that time comes again.

Still, it will be interesting to see when Cornelio is back in The Show. Because even though his debut was a disaster, he's performed well in the minors during his career and appears to have more to offer than what was on display on Friday.