Nationals Sign Almost Everyone From Their 2026 Draft Class, Add Eight Undrafted Players

On paper, the Washington Nationals did well in the 2026 MLB Draft.

While they didn't have one of the top picks like they have had in year's past, they were still able to land a high-upside prospect with their first-round selection, as infielder Chris Hacopian is seen as having the best all-around hit tool in the class and has already been comped to a multi-time All-Star. Beyond him, the Nationals added outfielder Chase Brunson in the second round, who has some exciting tools as a two-way player with power. And then, Washington went to the prep ranks to draft speedy shortstop Luke Williams and right-handed pitcher Cooper Harris.

It was already reported that all four of the Nationals' Day 1 picks were signed to contracts, which was a huge win considering Williams and Harris were committed to play collegiately at Vanderbilt and Texas, respectively. But now, Washington revealed they signed 18 out of their 20 picks from this year's draft, which is a great haul.

Nationals Sign 18 of Their 2026 Draft Picks

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Round 1: Chris Hacopian (2B) - Texas A&M University

Round 2: Chase Brunson (OF) - Texas Christian University

Round 3: Luke Williams (SS) - Franklin Sr. Regional HS (Pa.)

Round 4: Cooper Harris (RHP) - Flower Mound HS (Texas)

Round 5: Daniel Cuvet (3B) - University of Miami (Fla.)

Round 6: Cooper Allen (RHP) - UNC-Wilmington

Round 7: Gage Peterson (RHP) - Appalachian State University

Round 8: Max Hansmann (RHP) - University of Evansville

Round 9: Cashel Dugger (C) - UCLA

Round 10: Nick Williams (OF) - Michigan State University

Round 11: Weston Moss (RHP) - Texas A&M University

Round 12: Matthew Dallas (LHP) - Wake Forest University

Round 13: Cody Howard (RHP) - University of Texas

Round 14: Zack Konstantinovsky (RHP) - Rutgers University

Round 15: Francisco Rivero (C) - Canyon del Oro HS (Ariz.)

Round 18: Avery Ortiz (INF) - Oklahoma State University

Round 19: Jack Brooks (OF) - University of Oregon

Round 20: Anson Seibert (LHP) - Johnson County CC (Kan.)

While the Nationals weren't able to sign all 20 of their selections like they did in the 2025 class, coming away with 18 out of the 20 is still a good result for an organization that is trying to build depth throughout their pipeline.

One of the ways they ensured that was going to happen was by selecting college players in the later rounds. It's not clear if that was a deliberate strategy of Paul Toboni and his front office, but it resulted in them coming to terms with 90% of this class.

The only two players who didn't sign with Washington were from the high school ranks, as outfielder Anthony Murphy from Corona High School in California and shortstop Isaiah Galason from Houston County High School in Georgia seem to have declined turning professional at this stage of their careers so they could play at the University of Miami and Georgia Tech, respectively.

Nationals Sign Eight Undrafted Players

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The Nationals also announced the signing of eight undrafted players, and all of them are pitchers from the college ranks:



Cooper Carlgren (RHP) - Lamar University

Ciaran Caughey (RHP) - Kent State University

Kaleb Kantola (RHP) - Lipscomb University

Trevor Moore (RHP) - Stanford University

Anthony Neubeck (LHP) - Indiana University

Tyler Papenbrock (LHP) - University of Louisiana

Bennett Roemer (RHP) - North Greenville University

Miles Smith (RHP) - Kansas State University

The likelihood of anyone out of this batch becoming stars at the big league level is low. However, Washington needs as many arms as they can get to develop in their pitching lab. And by signing these eight collegiate pitchers, they have at least given themselves a chance to a find a diamond in the rough.

Exactly where the 18 draft picks and these undrafted players will begin their professional careers isn't clear at this time. But with a fresh group of prospects hitting the pipeline, there are now some new names to keep an eye on when it comes to their performance down on the farm.