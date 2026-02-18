Additions of Veteran Pitchers Changes Outlook of Nationals Bullpen This Spring

The outlook of the Washington Nationals bullpen was not favorable entering the offseason.

They finished with the worst ERA in Major League Baseball last year and did not have many exciting arms to hang their hats on when it came to future success. President of baseball operations Paul Toboni didn't help the perception of that unit heading into the new campaign with his lack of additions, but that all changed.

Not only did he add some intriguing relievers through the waiver wire, but he also signed two established veterans in Cionel Perez and Drew Smith via minor league deals. Both have a real shot of making the Opening Day roster, and that makes it hard to project how things will look after camp.

Which Players Could Cionel Perez and Drew Smith Replace?

Jackson Rutledge of the Washington Nationals | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When first looking at the bullpen for the Nationals and who Perez and Smith could replace if they have good showings this spring, it seems like both a lefty and righty should be circled since Perez is a left-handed pitcher and Smith is a right-handed one.

However, Washington just needs competent arms in their relief staff who can get outs on a consistent basis. So it wouldn't be surprising to see manager Blake Butera opt to carry his best relievers regardless of handedness.

With that in mind, former first-round pick Jackson Rutledge could be on the chopping block. The 17th overall pick of the 2019 draft was shifted into the bullpen last year, but the results weren't there with a 5.77 ERA across 63 appearances. He does have an option remaining, so that could be a deciding factor in the Nationals' decision, as well.

Shinnosuke Ogasawara could be another option if Perez looks good. The surprise signing out of Japan last offseason has not had the success anyone had hoped for during his time in the nation's capital, and that could cause him to be a roster casualty.

Originally viewed as a starter, he was eventually shifted into the bullpen before his major league debut. And he finished the year with a 6.47 ERA across 21 appearances. Already designated for assignment to begin this offseason, he was outrighted back to Triple-A when he cleared waivers. So his tenure could be over with a bad showing this spring.

Offseason Additions Could Vastly Improve Nationals Bullpen

Drew Smith of the New York Mets | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Perez and Smith weren't the only veterans Toboni added. He also claimed Ken Waldichuk and Richard Lovelady off waivers, two pitchers who could play a major part in reshaping this relief staff.

Of course, there are question marks surrounding all four of these arms since teams don't normally move on from pitchers they believe can be effective for them. But if the quartet of Perez, Smith, Waldichuk and Lovelady all have good showings during spring training, then this bullpen might be almost completely overhauled when the 2026 campaign begins.

The reliever battle is going to be a major storyline for fans to following this spring, as these new additions have given the Nationals a chance to change the outlook of their bullpen.

