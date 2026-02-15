Nationals Agree to Deal With Low Risk, High Reward Reliever

Spring training might be underway for the Washington Nationals, but that hasn't stopped the front office from adding pieces to their pitching staff.

It started with a trade for Andre Granillo on the eve of pitchers and catchers reporting to camp. They were able to flip recently DFA'd right-hander George Soriano to bring in the intriguing reliever. Then, the Nationals signed veteran starter Miles Mikolas to a deal.

Now, as was first reported by MLB insider Francys Romero, Washington agreed to a minor league deal with left-handed reliever Cionel Perez on Saturday. He was given an invitation to the team's big league spring training camp. Jon Heyman of The New York Post later added that Perez will earn $1.9 million if he makes the MLB roster.

What Nationals Could Be Getting From Cionel Perez

This is a low risk, high reward signing for the Nationals. Back in 2022, Perez was phenomenal for the Baltimore Orioles with a 1.40 ERA across his 66 appearances. Despite only striking out 55 batters in 57 2/3 innings pitched, his ERA+ was 278, which was almost triple the league average mark of 100.

But since that season, the lefty's effectiveness has gotten worse and worse. The following year, he posted an ERA of 3.54 across 65 outings. Then, in 2024, his ERA was 4.53 across 62 outings. And this past season, he had an ERA of 8.31 across 19 outings before being designated for assignment. He didn't appear in another MLB game for the Orioles after May 23.

Still, the upside Perez possesses is enough for Washington to roll the dice on him, especially since they added him on a minor league deal. Even if he doesn't return to his 2022 form, the ERA numbers he produced in 2023 and 2024 would be welcomed by the Nationals considering what they got from their bullpen last year.

With a strong showing during spring training, there is a good chance Perez will make the Opening Day roster. Right now, the lefties on the 40-man are Andrew Alvarez, Jake Eder, Foster Griffin, Richard Lovelady, Mitchell Parker, PJ Poulin and Ken Waldichuk.

While that might seem like a lot, Griffin is expected to be a starting pitcher and Alvarez and Parker will be competing for a rotation spot. That leaves Eder, Lovelady, Poulin, Waldichuk and Perez as the lefty options for the bullpen as of now, while others not on the 40-man roster could also work their way into the mix.

But after agreeing to a deal with Perez, Washington has at least given themselves a relief arm with big-time major league experience to compete for a spot in their bullpen.

