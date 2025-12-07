Expectation Is That Nationals Will Trade MacKenzie Gore 'In the Days Ahead'

The Washington Nationals made headlines on Saturday.

With trade rumors surrounding multiple players on their team, Paul Toboni made his first notable move since taking over as the franchise's president of baseball operations when he shipped rising star reliever Jose A. Ferrer to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for highly-touted catching prospect Harry Ford and Single-A pitcher Isaac Lyon.

There was a report that the Mariners were eyeing the left-hander, and with the Winter Meetings set to start on Sunday, the Nationals decided they weren't going to wait around any longer once they got an offer they felt was worth it to deal Ferrer.

Now, all eyes will be on what they do with their ace MacKenzie Gore. Conversations between multiple teams have already taken place, and reportedly more than half of the league is at least monitoring what's going on with the left-hander.

Because of that, there is an expectation that a Gore blockbuster trade is right around the corner.

Insider Says MacKenzie Gore Trade Is Expected to Happen Soon

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Multiple insiders have reported that the trade market is hot right now, with teams across the league willing to discuss deals that would move some notable players. That was evident in the Ferrer trade, as Seattle was willing to trade a top catching prospect for a reliever.

With that in mind, clubs that want someone like Gore can't wait around forever to get something done. And according to Buster Olney of ESPN, there is a belief that a trade featuring the ace could happen in the coming days.

"There is a perception in a couple of front offices that the Nats' Mackenzie Gore will definitely be among those moved in the days ahead," he reported.

MacKenzie Gore, Dirty 80mph Curveball. 😨



7th K pic.twitter.com/jNIjtURnzb — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 10, 2025

At this point, Nationals fans have probably come to terms with the fact that Gore will be traded this winter and won't be part of the next wave of this franchise's future. While that might be a tough pill to swallow considering he was a cornerstone in the Juan Soto return package, it's also exciting to think about what the ace could net this organization.

Toboni did a fantastic job in the Ferrer deal, getting back a potential star at a clear position of need. And with multiple teams interested in acquiring Gore, there is a chance he nets a monster haul for Washington that gets this rebuild going in the right direction again.

Time will tell if the proclamation that Gore will be shipped out of town in the coming days comes to fruition. But it's starting to become more and more clear that he won't be on the roster in 2026.

