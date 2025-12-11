Intriguing AL Contender Listed As Best Fit for Nationals Ace MacKenzie Gore

The Winter Meetings have come and gone, and MacKenzie Gore is still a member of the Washington Nationals despite rampant speculation that he could be dealt during this high-profile event.

Momentum seemed to be picking up regarding a trade featuring the left-hander. Reportedly more than half of teams across the majors have interest in Gore, while the Nationals and president of baseball operations Paul Toboni have engaged in conversations regarding the ace.

However, expectations that a potential deal could get done at the Winter Meetings were tempered a bit by some longtime executives prior to things getting started. That ultimately proved to be the case, as teams seemed to focus on signing free agents instead of swinging a blockbuster trade.

But now that this important event on the offseason calendar is over, the possibility of a Gore trade is back in the spotlight. And David Schoenfield of ESPN believes the best fit for the lefty is an American League contender.

Tigers Listed As Best Fit for MacKenzie Gore

Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

In his mind, the Detroit Tigers match up the best with Washington in a potential blockbuster trade. The Tigers have their own situation to sort out with Tarik Skubal seeking a historic contract extension and ownership seemingly not willing to hand it out. So perhaps the front office could be looking for a replacement by acquiring Gore.

Schoenfield didn't offer much in terms of what a potential return package could look like for the Nationals, but he did given an idea of what Toboni and his front office might be interested in.

"[Kevin] McGonigle and [Max] Clark aren't going anywhere, and [Bryce] Rainer will also be tough to trade, but the Tigers have other infield depth (Max Anderson, Jordan Yost), plus three catchers among their top-10 prospects. They also have depth on their 40-man roster to include -- and that's what the Nationals are desperate to add," the insider shared.

Max Anderson ropes a game-trying RBI single to right. pic.twitter.com/DQoIbpSWi1 — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) November 11, 2025

It's interesting Detroit is viewed as the best fit when it comes to a deal for Washington if they aren't willing to deal any of their elite prospects. While it's true the Tigers have some high-end catchers in their pipeline, that isn't necessarily attractive to the Nationals anymore after they acquired Henry Ford from the Seattle Mariners in the Jose A. Ferrer trade.

Kevin McGonigle is not going to be dealt. There's a chance he factors into Detroit's Opening Day roster coming out of spring training. But pushing for someone like shortstop Bryce Rainer should be something Washington does in this hypothetical deal.

The Nationals also don't have to rush their decision when it comes to trading Gore. While there is a lot of buzz that a deal could get done soon, the fact the left-hander has two more years of club control and will be a hot commodity ahead of the trade deadline if he's held onto this winter means Washington can wait for their ideal return package.

What that turns out to be will be seen either this offseason or at a later date in 2026.

More Nationals News