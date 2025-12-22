Keibert Ruiz Still in Nationals' Plans Despite Addition of Harry Ford

The Washington Nationals made a splash trade earlier in the offseason when they acquired star catching prospect Harry Ford from the Seattle Mariners in a deal that saw Jose A. Ferrer get shipped out of town.

Catcher was arguably the biggest need on this roster heading into next year considering how little production they got from that position in 2025. And with Keibert Ruiz's health a major question mark alongside his declining production, adding another option seemed like a must.

Well, new president of baseball operations Paul Toboni did that and then some with the addition of Ford. Not only did he bring in one of the game's up-and-coming young catchers, but he did so by adding a premier prospect in all of baseball.

Once this trade went through, it seemed like the writing was on the wall for the future of Ruiz. However, based on comments made by manager Blake Butera, perhaps that's not what the Naitonals have in mind after all.

Nationals Still Keeping Keibert Ruiz in Their Plans

"You're still a big part of these plans," the skipper said to Ruiz, per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com.

Some might look at that statement as Butera just saying what he's supposed to say. After all, there is no reason why the new manager shouldn't create a competitive environment, especially at a position where they have been lacking a standout player for some time.

However, there was also a prevailing thought that this new regime might view Ruiz as expendable. After all, they did not acquire him in the trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2021 and they did not hand him the eight-year, $50 million extension that looks like a massive mistake right now.

Because of that, it's interesting to hear Butera is at least viewing the 27-year-old as someone who could have a role on next season's team, even after they already agreed to a contract with veteran backup Riley Adams.

Keibert Ruiz crushes his 2nd homer in as many games 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZlzcNuNdeK — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2025

"We want all these guys to come into Spring Training and compete," the skipper stated. "You get the most out of players when you get a competitive environment, and that's what we're looking to create."

In an ideal world, Ruiz would bounce back and become the version of himself that secured the long-term commitment from the Nationals. That would allow Washington to move more diligently with Ford instead of pushing him right into the fire as the starting catcher following just eight games of major league action.

But it's not a given that's going to happen based on how Ruiz has performed the past few seasons. So it goes without saying this spring is a massive one for the 27-year-old. While the Nationals might see a world where he has a role in 2026, that ultimately will be decided by how he performs on the field.

And if he struggles to show anything of substance once again, then there is a good chance Washington will designate Ruiz for assignment and stash him in Triple-A for the foreseeable future.

