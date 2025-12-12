There's a Good Chance the Nationals Decide to DFA Keibert Ruiz at Some Point

The Winter Meetings are in the rearview, and all eyes are on what's next for the Washington Nationals.

They could shake things up across Major League Baseball if they decide to trade both MacKenzie Gore and CJ Abrams. Not only would the Nationals get back key pieces for their rebuild by going down that route, but contending teams across the league would be adding two high-end players in their prime.

If that does happen, it would only add to the excitement and intrigue about what this franchise could turn into during this new era led by president of baseball operations Paul Toboni. However, it would also serve Washington well to start becoming competitive on the field at some point soon.

That starts with fielding a roster that gives them the best chance to win, which puts the future of catcher Keibert Ruiz in question following the acquisition of star catching prospect Harry Ford.

Will Nationals Designate Keibert Ruiz for Assignment This Year?

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In my opinion, Ruiz is facing an uphill battle to make the Opening Day roster when the 2026 season gets underway. As part of Toboni's decision to tender contracts to all seven arbitration-eligible players earlier this winter, he agreed to a one-year deal with backup catcher Riley Adams.

While the Nationals could still move on from Adams despite signing him to that contract, it stands to reason that this regime views the veteran as a backup for whoever the starter is going to be. And after acquiring Ford, who is an MLB-ready prospect following getting eight games in the majors this past season, there is a good chance he wins the job in spring training over Ruiz.

On the move ➡️



The @Nationals have traded for top catching prospect and @GB_Baseball star Harry Ford! 🇬🇧

If that's the case, then Washington will have to designate Ruiz for assignment. That would open him up to waivers, where it's unlikely any team will claim him and that monstrous contract he still has attached to him.

The Nationals could then outright him to Triple-A Rochester and give him everyday at-bats and playing time away from the bigs, which wouldn't be the worst thing in the world considering he has regressed each of the last three years.

Of course, all of this is assuming that Ruiz doesn't light the world on fire during the spring. If he does show major improvements during camp and throughout spring training, then there is a chance he wins the job over Ford. But it's hard to bank on that based on what's occurred the last few seasons.

Because of that, I believe there is a good chance Ford is the starting catcher of the Nationals on Opening Day with Adams backing him up, while Ruiz gets DFA'd and outrighted to Triple-A Rochester when he clears waivers.

