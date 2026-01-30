Latest Opening Day Roster Prediction Has Nationals Adding Star Slugger

The Washington Nationals have the majority of their position players filled in when it comes to their Opening Day lineup.

As it stands right now, virtually every spot across the infield, outfield and behind the plate has someone penciled in as the starter. However, first base continues to be a major question mark for the Nationals, as Andres Chaparro would be slotted there if the 2026 season started right now.

Washington has added some depth to that position, though. They signed Matt Mervis and Warming Bernabel to minor league deals. Top 30 prospect Yohandy Morales was also a non-roster invite to spring training, which could open the door for him to make a roster push.

However, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes the Nationals will turn to the free agency market to add established first baseman Rhys Hoskins.

Rhys Hoskins Continues to Be Option for Nationals

In Version 3.0 of Reuter's Opening Day roster prediction, he has Hoskins slotted in at the cold corner for Washington. This has been something floated throughout the winter at different times, but nothing has gotten done.

It's unclear if either party is interested in each other. Hoskins was a long-time member of the Philadelphia Phillies, so it's unknown if he would want to play for a division rival. And when it comes to the Nationals, paying an AAV of around $7 million -- like his market value from Spotrac suggests -- might not be something they want to do.

But on paper, this would be a great marriage. Washington has lacked a big time power threat at that position for a few years. So adding Hoskins, who has hit 20-plus home runs in every season he's been healthy -- excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign -- would be a huge upgrade.

The lack of overall market for Hoskins this winter has been a bit surprising. While he doesn't hit for average and his strikeout rate has been well above the league average ever since he missed all of 2023 with a torn ACL, he still is a premier power hitter at first base.

Perhaps things get to a point where the Nationals can land him on a deal that is much cheaper than anyone envisioned, which would give them a massive asset on a short-term contract who could potentially be flipped ahead of the trade deadline if they choose to go down that route.

While there hasn't been much put out there from insiders regarding a deal between Hoskins and Washington possibly getting done this offseason, that could change before Opening Day.

