Nationals Announce Second Round of Cuts From Major League Camp

As the spring continues, the Washington Nationals will start making more cuts to their MLB camp.

The first round already happened, as five players -- including Jarlin Susana and Travis Sykora -- were reassigned to the team's minor league camp. However, there was nothing overly surprising when it came to that group, as both Susana and Sykora are recovering from surgery and the others weren't expected to be part of an MLB roster push anyway.

That wasn't the case this time around, though, as the second round of cuts announced by the Nationals included some notable and surprising names.

-INF Warming Bernabel

-INF Cayden Wallace

-OF Andrew Pinckney

-UTL Phillip Glasser

-LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara

Warming Bernabel's Cut Comes as Major Surprise

Warming Bernabel of the Washington Nationals | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Signed to a minor league deal this winter to create more competition for the starting first base job, Bernabel was one of the standout players during the early portion of the spring calendar. Going 3-for-9 with a walk, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored across five games, he seemed to be performing to a level that would keep him in the mix for a bit longer.

But the Nationals seemed to have viewed things differently, as the 23-year-old was easily the most surprising name included in the second round of cuts. It will be interesting to see what happens going forward with Bernabel and if he'll stick with the organization or not.

Time Running Out for Cayden Wallace and Shinnosuke Ogasawara

Cayden Wallace of the Washington Nationals | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

While less surprising to see both Wallace and Ogasawara reassigned at this stage of the spring, it's still not a good sign when it comes to their futures in Washington. First, the Ogasawara signing has not gone as planned. He failed to crack the Opening Day roster in 2025 and will fail to do so in 2026.

Still, with just one earned run allowed over 3 1/3 innings pitched this spring with five strikeouts and two walks issued, him getting this short of an audition is interesting since bullpen roles are seemingly still up for grabs.

As for Wallace, he has not been what the Nationals envisioned when they acquired him from the Kansas City Royals in the Hunter Harvey deal. The former second-round pick and top prospect hasn't made it past the Double-A level at the age of 24 largely because injuries have held him back. But after putting together a good year with Harrisburg last season, he wasn't able to do anything this spring despite getting multiple opportunities, as he went 0-for-10 with a walk, a strikeout and an RBI.

Andrew Pinckney Couldn't Capitalize on His Opportunities

Andrew Pinckney of the Washington Nationals | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Just like Wallace this spring, Pinckey got plenty of chances to prove what he could do. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to take advantage of those since he went 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts and no walks across six games.

Entering the spring, Pinckey was a dark horse to make the Opening Day roster in the first place. But he didn't do himself any favors with the way he performed. And after what he showed in a limited sample size, he might not be towards the top of the list of call-ups in case there are injuries to the starting big league outfielders over the course of the long season.

So, as the Nationals start trimming their MLB camp and start giving more attention and reps to those who are going to be the primary stars of the team this year, the second round of cuts offered some notable names being reassigned to the minors.