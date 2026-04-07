Nationals Left-Hander Named International League Pitcher of the Week

Entering the offseason, there were questions if the Washington Nationals would be able to field a competent pitching staff after the year they had in 2025.

While those questions still remain following a few disastrous showings against the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers last week, there appears to be better depth within the organization than initially expected.

That's because the Triple-A Rochester roster is full of players who have played in the big leagues. And as they wait for their next opportunities in The Show, performing well down on the farm will go a long way to being next up when it comes to who the organization will turn to when players get injured or pitch poorly.

Andrew Alvarez Was Named International League Pitcher of the Week

Washington Nationals pitcher Andrew Alvarez | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Someone who was optioned to Rochester during camp was Andrew Alvarez, a left-hander who was called up for his major league debut last year in September and impressed down the stretch with a 2.31 ERA across his five starts.

While he had to be disappointed to get sent to the minors after he only allowed two earned runs in nine innings pitched across his three appearances this spring, the 26-year-old turned in an incredible second start of his minor league season when he threw five scoreless innings where he allowed just one hit with 10 strikeouts and a walk to earn himself International League Pitcher of the Week honors.

This was a huge bounce back for Alvarez. His first start of the year did not go so well, as he was charged with five earned runs on four hits across four innings pitched. So seeing him perform in this fashion was a good sign.

Can Andrew Alvarez Push for Rotation Spot This Season?

Washington Nationals pitcher Andrew Alvarez | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

It would not be surprising to see Alvarez in the big league rotation at some point this season, whether that's as an injury replacement or to backfill for someone who has struggled. All signs point to there being plenty of roster movement throughout the year, especially when it comes to this pitching staff.

Despite the success the lefty had last year, there were some underlying statistics that were a cause for concern. Fixing those things down on the farm before he gets another crack at the majors will be important if he's going to have long-term success.

Alvarez will continue to be someone to keep an eye on. He proved he can have success at the big league level last season. And after winning the International League Pitcher of the Week Award, he's showing that he is ready for the step up in competition whenever that time comes.