Nationals Set Star-Studded Starting Lineup for Exhibition Game vs. Venezuela

The Washington Nationals are back in action on Wednesday night as they continue their scheduled spring training slate of games. But the matchup they have on March 4 is an intriguing one against Venezuela, as teams around the globe prepare for the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

With this notable contest on the calendar, it comes as no surprise the Nationals are getting most of their stars into the starting lineup after the team was off on Tuesday. How long they remain in the game will be interesting to monitor, though, as the team has subbed players at the fifth-inning mark.

However, there's a chance this star-studded lineup could get some extended run on Wednesday in what should be an awesome matchup taking place at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches.

Starting Lineup

Dylan Crews of the Washington Nationals | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

-Nasim Nunez: 2B

-James Wood: LF

-CJ Abrams: SS

-Luis Garcia Jr: 1B

-Daylen Lile: RF

-Dylan Crews: CF

-Brady House: 3B

-Keibert Ruiz: DH

-Drew Millas: C



-Foster Griffin: SP

There are a lot of notable things that stick out when it comes to this lineup. First, Dylan Crews is back after being scratched from Sunday's game because he was hit by a pitch during live batting practice. Him returning without missing time was always a possibility since he was diagnosed with just a contusion, but it's a huge positive he's back on the field nonetheless.

Second, Nasim Nunez is starting at second base and leading off while Luis Garcia Jr. is playing first. There were some whispers this setup could be a possibility coming into the year. And now Washington gets a chance to see it and evaluate it in a live-game setting.

Third, with Harry Ford off to his own World Baseball Classic commitment for Great Britain, it's notable that Keibert Ruiz is slotted into the designated hitter role and is not the starting catcher. Instead, that position is going to Drew Millas, who has swung a good bat this spring by going 3-for-8 with a walk, double and RBI across his five games.

Foster Griffin will also be making his team debut on Wednesday. After being the team's lone major league free agency signing for a long time this offseason, seeing how he looks in his return to an MLB mound will be interesting. The lefty likely won't pitch for a long time, which gives the Nationals and fans a chance to see some of the better arms in spring camp during this notable exhibition contest.

Overall, it's safe to say that this lineup configuration manager Blake Butera is putting on the field for this matchup could be something he rolls with during the 2026 regular season. And perhaps, with one change at the catcher position, this could be how things look on Opening Day.