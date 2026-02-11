This Nationals Opening Day Roster Prediction Features Major Infield Shake-Up

With spring training right around the corner, the Washington Nationals will use that preseason period to evaluate multiple areas on their roster to determine how the Opening Day roster is going to look.

Right now, it doesn't feel like a notable move is coming via free agency or a trade to change the current outlook of things. So that has allowed analysts to predict how they think the Nationals will put together their 26-man group when they travel to face the Chicago Cubs on March 26.

Jessica Camerato of MLB.com put together her first Opening Day roster prediction for Washington. And in her version, she has a major shake-up coming to this infield unit.

Luis Garcia Jr. Takes Over at First Base

Luis Garcia Jr. of the Washington Nationals | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The first thing that stood out is she has Luis Garcia Jr. taking over as the primary first baseman. This move is something that could happen eventually, as the 25-year-old played two games there in 2025 after struggling defensively at second base.

Andres Chaparro is the only true first baseman on the big league roster at the moment. But the Nationals did sign both Matt Mervis and Warming Bernabel to minor league deals this offseason, which could come into play at some point during the spring.

Still, it's notable that someone tied into the team like Camerato believes the position change for Garcia could happen as early as Opening Day this year. So that will be something to keep an eye on throughout spring training.

Nasim Nunez Becomes the Starting Second Baseman

Nasim Nunez of the Washington Nationals | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

If Garcia is going to shift from the keystone to the cold corner, then someone needs to backfill that gap. Camerato believes Nasim Nunez would become the starter if that's the case, and her Opening Day roster prediction reflects that.

"This projection is contingent upon Garcia moving to first base. A former Rule 5 Draft pick who has not seen consistent playing time, Nunez has risen to the occasion when given the opportunity. Last season, he logged 89 innings at second base and did not commit an error," she wrote.

Nunez doesn't have a lot of pop in his bat with a career MLB slash line of .238/.329/.343. But he had a big September to close out the 2025 season when he hit four home runs in 18 games and posted a .916 OPS with eight RBIs.

Washington is hoping his performance at the plate makes him more playable since he is a strong defender. Perhaps if Garcia does move over to first base and Nunez gets consistent playing time, he'll be able to string together more months like he had in September.

Left Side of Infield Remains the Same

CJ Abrams of the Washington Nationals | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Outside of the surprising position change for Garcia and Nunez taking over at second place, the left side of the infield remains the same in Camerato's prediction. Despite trade rumors and some position change whispers of his own, CJ Abrams is penciled in at shortstop with Brady House slotted into third base despite an underwhelming debut season.

That shouldn't be too big of a surprise. The Nationals have to see what Abrams can do in the field after working with this new coaching staff before they consider moving him out of shortstop. And House is still a young player who is figuring out how to play in the majors.

Still, if this Opening Day prediction were to come true, that would be a major change to this infield unit as the new regime tries to figure out what's best for the long-term outlook of the franchise.

