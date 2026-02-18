Nationals Set Their Starting Pitcher for Spring Training Opener vs. Astros

The Washington Nationals are just days away from getting their spring training campaign underway in Grapefruit League action against the Houston Astros down in Florida.

This will be an important evaluation period for the new regime and players alike since there are many roster spots up for grabs before Opening Day arrives. Much of that uncertainty comes from their pitching staff, as the rotation and bullpen has yet to be solidified.

Because of that, pitchers across the board will have major opportunities to prove why they should be given a spot on the big league roster. And for Jake Eder, he's scheduled to get the first crack at things when the Nationals begin their spring training schedule.

Nationals Set to Start Jake Eder in Spring Training Opener

Washington announced the left-hander is the expected starter for the game against the Astros on Feb. 21. This is a huge chance for him to make an impression on the new front office after he and first base prospect Sam Brown were acquired from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the trade deadline last year in exchange for Andrew Chafin and Luis Garcia.

Eder pitched in eight games for the Angels last season out of the bullpen. He wasn't great with a 4.91 ERA across 18 1/3 innings pitched with 15 strikeouts and nine walks, and he didn't appear in an MLB contest for the Nationals after the trade.

It's not clear how the 27-year-old factors into Washington's plans. He only pitched two games for Triple-A Rochester -- both as a starting pitcher -- and he struggled by giving up seven earned runs across five innings pitched. So this is an early opportunity for Eder to prove why he should be a factor for the Nationals this season.

Eder isn't the only one who is getting a chance to impress early on during spring training, either.

Mark Zuckerman of Nats Journal reported Shinnosuke Ogasawara is scheduled to start the split-squad game against the St. Louis Cardinals that is also set to take place on Feb. 21.

Ogasawara was designated for assignment earlier in the offseason. He was outrighted back to Triple-A Rochester when he cleared waivers, and Washington brought him into big league camp as a non-roster invitee.

With so many veteran relief arms being added to the mix before and during the early parts of spring training, the left-hander will have to perform well if he's going to make the Opening Day roster. So getting this early chance to start could leave an impression if he looks different than he did last year when he was largely disappointing.

