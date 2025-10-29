Nationals Should Absolutely Go After Devin Williams for This Projected Price
Bullpen arms are probably going to be at the top of the list when it comes to players who are linked to the Washington Nationals this offseason.
That is what happens after that unit finished with the worst ERA this year. And while first base is going to be a popular subject once again based on the Nationals not having a standout option to take over that position for them, fixing their relief staff is something that should be the top priority.
Names have already been thrown out there regarding who Washington could go after, with Ryan Helsley being a high-profile buy-low candidate they could make a commitment to and Emilio Pagan taking over their closer role for a couple of years.
Devin Williams Should Be Targeted by Nationals
However, there is one reliever who should vault to the top of their target board if he's going to get the contract Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) projects this winter: Devin Williams.
In the former general manager's piece where he discusses his top 50 free agents of this cycle, he also projects what types of contract he believes those players are going to receive. And for Williams, he has the right-hander getting a one-year, $10 million deal.
"The Yankees acquired Williams last winter with hopes he'd be the impact closer he was with the Brewers. Unfortunately, that's not what they got as he ended the season with an ERA near 5.00 and a negative bWAR. ... His Bugs Bunny changeup was there at season's end, too, and it provides hope that he could rebound with a different team next year," Bowden wrote.
Before Williams was poor with the New York Yankees after he had been so dominant with the Milwaukee Brewers, the star closer was expected to get a lucrative deal in free agency. So the fact that his value has reduced to this level is a clear sign the Nationals should take a chance on him.
Like Bowden pointed out, it was not a banner season for Williams. After posting sub-2.00 ERA marks in each of the past three years, he finished 2025 with an ERA of 4.79. He also had ridiculous ERA+ values that were over double and even triple the league average of 100 during those seasons before everything came crashing down this past campaign and his ERA+ with the Yankees was 85.
Still, that shouldn't make Washington shy about handing Williams a contract. They need a true gamechanger in their bullpen, and the 31-year-old could be exactly that if he puts together a bounce back season. Signs are there that it could happen. While his ERA in 2025 was 4.79, his expected ERA was all the way down at 3.07, which is a clear indicator of bad luck.
For the price tag Bowden is projecting Williams will get this winter, the Nationals should do whatever it takes to make sure he's pitching for them next year.