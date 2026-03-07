Nationals Starting to Line Things Up for Their Probable Opening Day Starter

The Washington Nationals haven't announced who their starting pitcher is going to be on Opening Day when they face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on March 26, but there's a clear front-runner.

Cade Cavalli, the ace of this staff after MacKenzie Gore was traded to the Texas Rangers this offseason, seems like he is destined to start that day. However, there are still things to sort out for the remainder of spring training, and there is a chance something happens that causes another pitcher to start the opener.

But as of now, Cavalli is lined up to be the starting pitcher on Opening Day if he continues to pitch every fifth day for the rest of the spring schedule.

What Could Cause Cavalli to Not Be Nationals Opening Day Starter?

Cade Cavalli of the Washington Nationals | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

An injury is the obvious thing that would keep Cavalli from being named the Opening Day starter. Ramping up to being ready for an MLB season always comes with risk, regardless of if a pitcher has never been injured before or if they had previous Tommy John surgery like Cavalli.

The right-hander went four innings in his outing on Friday against the Houston Astros. He was spectacular once again in his second start of the spring, allowing just one unearned run on a hit with six strikeouts and no walks.

He'll continue his progression to the five-inning threshold to ensure he's prepared for the start of the 2026 campaign. But it's been so far, so good on the ramp-up front. Cavalli threw in the bullpen after his start against the Astros to simulate pitching five innings. Him being at that point on March 7 is a good sign since that will continue to keep him inline with pitching every fifth-day so he can the starter on March 26.

When Will Blake Butera Announce His Decision?

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

It seems like there is still going to be some time until Washington officially makes their decision, as manager Blake Butera said they are "not quite there yet" when it comes to naming the Opening Day starter, according to Jessica Camerato of MLB.com.

With roughly two-and-a-half weeks to go until March 26 arrives, that approach makes sense. Still, by the time the Nationals do make their decision, it would be a shock at this point if it wasn't Cavalli based on the way he has performed this spring and the upside he possesses.

This will be a storyline to keep an eye on until an official announcement is made. But it seems like the big right-hander can be penciled in for the opener against the Cubs.