Paul Toboni's First Trade as Nationals Executive Should Excite This Fanbase

It's evident there's a new sheriff in town when it comes to this Washington Nationals organization.

Owner Mark Lerner took a major swing when he decided to hire 35-year-old Paul Toboni away from the Boston Red Sox to become this franchise's new president of baseball operations. That was a clear signal that the Nationals were ready to change the way they operated compared to what they have done in the past, and the hires Toboni has made across the front office and at manager are evident that a new era of baseball is coming to the nation's capital.

But how Toboni was going to operate this winter when it came to the player's side of things wasn't known. He surprised a lot of people when he decided to tender contracts to all seven arbitration-eligible players ahead of the deadline instead of using that as a moment to put his stamp on the roster.

However, Toboni was able to make his mark in a major way when he shipped Jose A. Ferrer to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for star catching prospect Harry Ford and Single-A pitcher Isaac Lyon. And that should have this fanbase excited about what's to come.

Paul Toboni's First Trade Bodes Well for Future Deals

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

While there's no doubt Ferrer has a bright future -- especially against left-handed batters even if he never becomes the closer of a team -- getting back someone like Ford at a clear position of need is a huge get for Toboni and the Nationals.

It's not a given Ford will become a star for Washington, but it has become evident that Keibert Ruiz won't ever become that guy. Taking a swing like this is exactly what the Nationals needed, and to get a consensus top 100 prospect for a high-upside reliever bodes well for what Toboni might get back for some of his more big-name players like MacKenzie Gore and CJ Abrams.

Last year: Robert Garcia (lefty reliever with good peripherals, 5 years of control at the time) netted Nathaniel Lowe.



This year: Jose A. Ferrer (lefty reliever with good peripherals, 4 years of control) netted Harry Ford and Isaac Lyon. — Spencer Nusbaum (@spencernusbaum_) December 6, 2025

Because of that, this fanbase should be excited about what's to come in the future. While Toboni has already generated excitement based on the front office hires and player development additions he's made that will get the Nationals into the modern era of baseball, the Ferrer trade also showed he knows what he's doing when it comes to making deals with other executives.

With it looking more and more likely that Gore will be dealt this offseason, there's a good chance Washington gets back some franchise-changing prospects in the return package to set themselves up for future success.

It's an exciting time in the nation's capital, and what Toboni did with his first trade as the president of baseball operations only adds to that sentiment.

