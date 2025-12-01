Star Slugger Named 'Perfect Free-Agent Match' for Nationals This Offseason

There hasn't been a whole lot going on when it comes to the player side of things for the Washington Nationals this winter.

Despite the speculation that new president of baseball operations Paul Toboni would want to put his stamp on things by non-tendering some players ahead of the deadline, he decided to extend contracts to all seven arbitration-eligible Nationals in what was seen as a shocking move.

Bringing in right-handed pitcher Eddy Yean on a minor league deal and re-signing shortstop-turned pitcher Erick Mejia have been the only other additions made at the time of writing, as it seems clear this offseason could be a quiet one for Washington.

However, Ryan O'Hearn continues to be mentioned as someone the Nationals could go after in free agency if they want to make a splash. And the recent free-agent matchmaking game by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com was no different, as he listed the first baseman as Washington's "perfect free-agent match" this winter.

What Are the Chances Washington Actually Signs Ryan O'Hearn?

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Because O'Hearn has been mentioned before, his fit has already been analyzed. It's clear he would be an upgrade over what the Nationals have had the past few years, as his power and OPS+ combination is well above what has been on display in the nation's capital.

But does that mean he's a fit for Washington right now under this new regime? It's hard to say.

Toboni and his front office seem keen on rebuilding things in the nation's capital, so bringing in a veteran bat who is projected to receive a two-year, $23 million contract this winter, according to Spotrac, might not be something they are willing to do.

Ryan O'Hearn this season w/ RISP:



147 wRC+

.916 OPS

.379 wOBA



Again, probably a guy you want in the lineup every day pic.twitter.com/lxFOt93d1J — Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) August 20, 2025

Instead, they may look at 2026 as an evaluation period, getting a look at tons of different players on the major league roster and those who are pushing for a big league promotion to see who is going to be a long-term fit going forward.

Because of that, it doesn't seem likely O'Hearn will be someone the Nationals seriously pursue this winter, even if multiple analysts view the two sides as a match on paper. O'Hearn should have plenty of other suitors in free agency based on how he's performed the past couple of years, so he likely won't have to wait around to find a team this offseason.

Perhaps Washington does surprise everyone and they do go after the slugging first baseman to fill a clear need on this roster. But while that would be welcome, the odds of that actually happening don't seem to be high.

