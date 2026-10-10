Paul Toboni's Comments About Nationals' Payroll Situation Should Be Encouraging

A major storyline surrounding the Washington Nationals ever since they tore things down following their World Series title in 2019 has been the lack of money being spent on the roster.

While it makes sense that a cash-conscious ownership group would limit their spending when exiting a championship window, the fact the Nationals had one of the lowest payrolls in baseball the past few years was seen as unacceptable by many in the fanbase.

Mark Lerner stated in the past that he would be willing to spend again when the time is right. And now that some large contracts are set to come off the books, he'll be expected to put his money where his mouth is now that his franchise is on the ascent.

The good news is that it sounds like president of baseball operations Paul Toboni is getting the green light to spend this winter, as his quote about the payroll situation should encourage fans heading into the offseason.

Free Agent Signings and Extensions on Table for Nationals

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"Generally speaking, future payroll flexibility is a really good thing," said Toboni, per MLB.com. "... What I would say is that there are creative ways to actually use that payroll, whether it's actually going out and signing free agents or extensions or whatever it might be. What we want to do is -- regardless of how we're going to use the payroll -- do it in a way that sets us up, hopefully, to be a much better team next year, but then be a really good team into the future."

Free agency signings and extensions are both hot-button topics for this fanbase.

It's been quite some time since Washington signed a marquee free agent to a multi-year deal. And as for extending their young players, that largely hadn't happened before they finalized something with Cade Cavalli towards the end of the 2026 season that will keep the rising ace with the team through 2030 with a team option for 2031.

With a strong free agency class this winter, the Nationals have a chance to make a splash that will help them in the immediate future next season and set themselves for long-term success. And by extending more of this young core, that will keep as much homegrown talent within this organization as possible.

Of course, just how much money Toboni has to work with isn't clear. With an estimated payroll of $70.8 million next year, that would put them last in the majors; roughly $21 million behind the Miami Marlins, $33 million behind the Colorado Rockies and $36 million behind the Cleveland Guardians. There is no reason Washington should be paying that little, so expect that number to increase before Opening Day arrives next season.

Some combination of internal extensions and free agency signings would be huge for the Nationals this winter. That would not only be a positive sign that ownership is getting serious about this team once again. But it would also give Toboni more tools to work with so this rebuild can reach its ceiling.

All eyes will be on whether or not that actually happens, but this offseason could be an exciting one in the nation's capital.