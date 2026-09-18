Nationals Boss Explains Why Now Was the Right Time to Extend Cade Cavalli

On Friday, the Washington Nationals made a significant first in the Paul Toboni era, as they locked their ace Cade Cavalli into an extension.

After the team announced the deal was official, subsequent reports revealed that this contract was for four years and $47 million. It could be worth up to $70 million if the team option in 2031 is picked up. This came after reports circulated on Thursday that the Nationals and Cavalli were working on getting something finalized, and it look less than a day to make that happen.

First-year president of baseball operations Paul Toboni stated that he and Cavalli's representatives started working on an extension a few weeks ago. And Toboni went on to explain why he felt it was the right time to lock his ace into a long-term deal.

Nationals Want to Start Building Around Their Organizational Pillars

Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a 3.12 ERA and an ERA+ of 139 that's 39 points above the league average mark, it's clear Washington has a high-end starting talent on their hands. They had an inkling that was the case this past winter when they decided to hand Cavalli the keys to the rotation despite his limited sample size coming off Tommy John surgery. But with him putting together this incredible debut season -- including a sizzling 2.05 ERA following the All-Star break -- the Nationals felt it was time back their words with actions about wanting to build around the former first-round pick.

"We want to build around people who embody what we want this organization to be, [and] Cade fits that perfectly," Toboni said on Friday.

One of the main things that Toboni and first-year MLB manager Blake Butera wanted to do this year was to install a new culture, and Cavalli has been a key part in making that happen. He's become a leader in the clubhouse where he leads by example and is vocal. That prompted Toboni to have high praise for the 28-year-old, as he called Cavalli a "great leader right now" who "has a chance to be an exceptional leader."

Washington wanted to reward their ace for his play on the field and for what he has done off of it. But that wasn't the only reason why Toboni and Company decided it was time to get something finalized right now.

Send a Message to Their Other Homegrown Stars

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams and outfielder James Wood | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We want homegrown players to know that if they come here and they carry themselves the right way, go about their work the right way, go out and perform. [Be] great teammates, great leaders. That there's a pathway to be here for the long term, assuming there is interest on both sides," Toboni stated.

That should be music to the ears of this fanbase.

A lot of talent has left this franchise over the years, but Toboni's goal is to put a stop to that. While there will be departures and trades that are made, it's clear that this new regime wants to build around their homegrown stars instead of letting them leave because their price tags increased.

That could mean something gets worked out with James Wood. Perhaps with Daylen Lile, too. And maybe even CJ Abrams, which would be a shocking development based on everything that has surrounded the two-time All-Star the past couple of seasons. Factor the talented prospects down on the farm into the equation, and Nationals fans should have hope that their best players will remain with the team for the long haul.

"We want to make this a place where players want to be," Toboni stated. "If you treat people the right way and you help players realize the best versions of themselves, the word will get out. Players talk, coaches talk, whatever it might be, and we want to make this place, that place."