Paxton Schultz Is Back With Nationals After Their Latest Bullpen Shuffle

Ahead of their important series against the Toronto Blue Jays that's set to get underway on Monday, the Washington Nationals shuffled around their bullpen once again.

The team announced that right-hander Paxton Schultz had been recalled from Triple-A Rochester. That was the corresponding move after left-handed pitcher Matt Krook was designated for assignment following a disastrous outing on Sunday where he walked three batters in the top of the ninth inning before he recorded a single out. That caused the Nationals to pull him from the game and insert Clayton Beeter to pitch on back-to-back nights.

Krook was previously DFA'd on July 12 and became a free agent after he refused to be outrighted to Rochester. The Nationals then decided to re-sign him to a major league contract on July 19 after left-hander PJ Poulin was placed on the injured list. But after this showing, it doesn't seem likely that he'll be back for a third stint.

Paxton Schultz Given Another Chance to Become Key Reliever for Nationals

Washington Nationals pitcher Paxton Schultz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back on Jan. 9, Washington claimed Schultz off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays after he was designated for assignment. With the Nationals needing a bullpen makeover that featured some relievers with big league experience, the addition of Schultz was seen as a positive one after he posted an ERA of 4.38 across 13 outings (two starts) with 28 strikeouts and eight walks over 24 2/3 innings pitched in 2025.

Unfortunately, for Schultz and Washington, his tenure hasn't gone as smoothly in the nation's capital. He began the season in the injured list due to right elbow inflammation, and when he's been on the major league mound, he's struggled with a 5.87 ERA across 25 appearances (one start). There's some hope Schultz can turn into an effective reliever for the Nationals at some point this year, though. With Rochester, he has a 2.30 ERA across 14 outings. He's struck out 16 batters across 15 2/3 innings pitched, while he's only walked five batters.

Having that success against MLB hitters is the next step in his career, and it's not clear if he'll be able to accomplish it. But, because Washington is still searching for reliable bullpen arms, Schultz has a chance to prove he can become that guy.

If he can, that would be a huge turn of events for the Nationals, as they need their pitching staff to turn the corner coming down the stretch of the season if they are truly going to make the playoffs.