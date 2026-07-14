Nationals Lose Bullpen Arm After He Elects Free Agency

Three Washington Nationals players are getting set for the 2026 All-Star Game that's scheduled to take place on Tuesday night before a two-day rest for everyone across Major League Baseball.

But that break doesn't mean things aren't happening when it comes to the front office side of things for the Nationals. And according to an announcement from the team, Washington is now down a reliever after left-handed pitcher Matt Krook opted to become a free agent instead of accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Rochester after he was designated for assignment on July 12 to make room for top prospect Abimelec Ortiz's MLB debut.

Matt Krook's Addition Backfired for Nationals

Washington Nationals pitcher Matt Krook | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nationals claimed Krook off waivers from the Athletics on July 4. They brought him into the mix despite his 14.73 ERA across five appearances for the A's, which was a bit of a red flag when it came to his potential to be an impact arm for this already-struggling Washington bullpen. And ultimately, those concerns turned out to be valid, as the lefty allowed two earned runs across 2 2/3 innings pitched over three outings for the Nationals.

Krook was also the latest posterchild for Washington's inability to field a competent relief staff, along with manager Blake Butera's propensity to lean on split-specific matchups when it comes to who he calls upon out of the bullpen. Against the New York Yankees on July 10, Butera turned to Krook to face a lefty-heavy portion of the Yankees' lineup instead of keeping closer Clayton Beeter in the game to record a ninth-inning save. Krook then gave up two earned runs and was credited with the blown save and loss.

Now, the 31-year-old former fourth-round pick will try to find his next home after spending time with the Athletics and Nationals to start this season.

Will Nationals Learn From Their Poor Bullpen Additions?

Red Washington Nationals hat | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With time to reflect after the first half of the season for this new regime, one can only hope that they will learn from the mistakes that have taken place this year. However, it's hard to envision anything really changing, because bullpen arms are always coveted by every team across the league and the elite ones very rarely end up on the waiver wire or available to be acquired via a trade without needing to give up a ton of assets.

Because of that, Washington is likely to do the same thing they did in the first half during the second. While they might add an arm or two ahead of the deadline if they are still in the playoff hunt, relievers like Krook will probably continue to be added throughout this season despite the fact they have gotten burned by those decisions.