Prized Nationals Pitching Prospect Avoids Serious Injury, Still Placed on IL

Development is the name of the game for this Washington Nationals farm system.

President of baseball operations Paul Toboni and his front office are making long-term evaluations on everyone in the pipeline as they try to figure out who they can build around for the future. And because this is the first year under the new regime, the slate was wiped clean across the board for each person in this farm system.

With that in mind, it's important for these young players to be available and put their best foot forward. That's why it was disappointing to see right-handed pitcher Landon Harmon get placed on the injured list since that will cause him to miss some time.

Nationals Get Good News as Landon Harmon Avoids Major Injury

Washington Nationals prospect Landon Harmon | Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

The good news is that Harmon seems to have avoided a serious injury. Per Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic, the 19-year-old was diagnosed with a left oblique strain. He was placed on the seven-day IL, and according to the insider, this "isn't expected to keep him out for too long."

Harmon, who was selected in the third round of the 2025 draft out of high school, had performed well before suffering this injury. Across four starts, he posted an ERA of 1.88 with 11 strikeouts and five walks over 14 1/3 innings pitched. Ranked No. 10 in the Nationals' pipeline, the 6-foot-5 righty has frontline starter upside. He has a fastball that already can get into the upper 90 mph range, and he pairs that with two versions of a breaking pitch.

Reps at the professional level are going to be important in the early going for the youngster. So even though it's disappointing that Harmon was placed on the injured list this early into his career, it's also a major positive that he has avoided a serious injury.

Projecting How Landon Harmon Fits Into Long-Term Puzzle

Washington Nationals prospect Landon Harmon | Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

The relief risk for Harmon appears to be low. Because of that, it's easy to envision the right-hander being a key piece of Washington's rotation in the future. In an ideal world, he would be part of that unit alongside fellow top prospects Travis Sykora, Jarlin Susana and Luis Perales, with Cade Cavalli leading it as the ace.

Whether or not that comes to fruition will be determined in the coming years. Cavalli has not performed like a high-end starter this season, but he's still learning on the job after missing so much time due to injury. Down on the farm, Susana has major relief risk, and there's a chance he becomes the team's closer at some point. Sykora will need to recover from Tommy John surgery, so it's unclear how he'll look when he returns. And Perales hasn't been the same pitcher since his own recovery from that procedure.

That's why the Nationals should breathe a sigh of relief that Harmon didn't pick up a serious injury. Hopefully he'll be back on the mound for Single-A Fredericksburg soon after his oblique strain heals.